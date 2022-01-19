YouTube policy change limited spread of harmful videos across the web
In 2019, YouTube altered its recommendation algorithm to stop promoting videos the company deemed harmful, which limited how much they were viewed even on other social media platforms
Technology
28 October 2021
A policy change by YouTube to limit the spread of harmful videos across the wider internet appears to have had the desired effect.
In January 2019, YouTube said it would no longer recommend what it deemed to be harmful videos through its recommendation algorithm, although it still allowed those videos to be stored on its website. Cody Buntain at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and his co-authors were sceptical such an approach would have much effect because links to …