YouTube Set to Host Free for All Online Global Film Festival ‘We Are One’

While the traditional way of organising film festivals across he globe seems to have been canned for now due to the coronavirus pandemic, major players in the field are coming together for online programming of films for fans everywhere.

The YouTube-hosted event named We Are One: A Global Film Festival will feature titles from 20 top film festivals including the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, reports variety.com. Film buffs can watch movies from the online event, which runs from May 29 to June 7. India will be joining the virtual party with Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI).

It is reported that the free-to-watch programming, will not include any ads and will have an array of feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and panel discussions for the viewers.

As per reports, viewers watching the fest will be asked to make donations for COVID-19 relief, which YouTube and Tribeca said will benefit the World Health Organization and local orgs in regions globally.

The full schedule of the fest is said to be made available in the coming weeks.

