YouTube star Friendlyjordies slams Waleed Aly and The Project

YouTube star Jordan Shanks a.k.a. Friendlyjordies has launched another blistering attack on The Project and Waleed Aly.

In a new video, Jordan said that Waleed, 41, ‘makes a living off of moralising’ and called the Gold Logie winner ‘just plain awful’.

The 30-year-old comedian also said that The Project isn’t left wing and called it ‘an entire news show aimed at spinsters who work in HR’.

He made the comments while reacting to an old segment on The Project from 2017 that he felt was negative towards unions.

‘The reason I wanted to make this was to remind you to keep at your parents, tell them to stop watching this garbage because this is soft propaganda designed to make them think, “hmm, I have the sudden urge to vote Liberal and I have no idea why”,’ he explained.

This isn’t the first time that Jordan has lashed out at The Project.

Just last week, in a video titled ‘Stop Watching The Project’, he said: ‘You know what’s incredible? The fact that people watch Sky News and The Project and take it seriously.

‘If you get your news from these outlets, you can’t be smug about eight-year-olds believing in Santa Clause,’ he added.

He also called Paul Murray a ‘deads**t’ and said that the Sky News host ‘looks like an extra from Pirates of the Caribbean.’

Not a fan! The comedian said that the only job requirements for being on The Project are reading off a teleprompter and pretending to like Lisa Wilkinson

Jordan is a YouTube star who previously built a career as an international male model.

He modelled for eight years while studying international politics at the University of New South Wales.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment in relation to this article.