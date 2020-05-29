Jimmys Post

YouTube star Friendlyjordies slams Waleed Aly and The Project

YouTube star Friendlyjordies slams Waleed Aly and The Project

‘This man makes a living off of moralising!’ YouTube star Jordan ‘Friendlyjordies’ Shanks slams Waleed Aly and says only ‘spinsters who work in HR’ watch The Project

By Daily Mail Australia Reporter

Published: | Updated:

YouTube star Jordan Shanks a.k.a. Friendlyjordies has launched another blistering attack on The Project and Waleed Aly.

In a new video, Jordan said that Waleed, 41, ‘makes a living off of moralising’ and called the Gold Logie winner ‘just plain awful’.

The 30-year-old comedian also said that The Project isn’t left wing and called it ‘an entire news show aimed at spinsters who work in HR’.

Savage! YouTube star Jordan Shanks a.k.a. Friendlyjordies launched another blistering attack on The Project and Waleed Aly this week

He made the comments while reacting to an old segment on The Project from 2017 that he felt was negative towards unions. 

‘The reason I wanted to make this was to remind you to keep at your parents, tell them to stop watching this garbage because this is soft propaganda designed to make them think, “hmm, I have the sudden urge to vote Liberal and I have no idea why”,’ he explained.

This isn’t the first time that Jordan has lashed out at The Project.

Do you agree? In a new video, Jordan said that Waleed, 41, 'makes a living off of moralising' and called the Gold Logie winner 'just plain awful'

Do you agree? In a new video, Jordan said that Waleed, 41, ‘makes a living off of moralising’ and called the Gold Logie winner ‘just plain awful’

Just last week, in a video titled ‘Stop Watching The Project’, he said: ‘You know what’s incredible? The fact that people watch Sky News and The Project and take it seriously.

‘If you get your news from these outlets, you can’t be smug about eight-year-olds believing in Santa Clause,’ he added.

He also called Paul Murray a ‘deads**t’ and said that the Sky News host ‘looks like an extra from Pirates of the Caribbean.’

Not a fan! The comedian said that the only job requirements for being on The Project are reading off a teleprompter and pretending to like Lisa Wilkinson

Not a fan! The comedian said that the only job requirements for being on The Project are reading off a teleprompter and pretending to like Lisa Wilkinson 

Jordan is a YouTube star who previously built a career as an international male model.

He modelled for eight years while studying international politics at the University of New South Wales.  

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment in relation to this article.

Just last week, in a video titled 'Stop Watching The Project', he said: 'You know what's incredible? The fact that people watch Sky News and The Project and take it seriously'

Just last week, in a video titled ‘Stop Watching The Project’, he said: ‘You know what’s incredible? The fact that people watch Sky News and The Project and take it seriously’

Source link

admin

Related News

MasterChef favourite Reynold embroiled in gay-hate scandal

MasterChef favourite Reynold embroiled in gay-hate scandal

MasterChef favourite Reynold Poernomo suggested gay people should be ‘captured and put on an island’ among a series of homophobic posts in an online forum,

New Zealand model Georgia Fowler shows off her bizarre American accent

New Zealand model Georgia Fowler shows off her bizarre American accent

Isn’t she supposed to be a Kiwi? New Zealand model Georgia Fowler shows off her bizarre American accent in a cringeworthy Instagram video By Kylie

Don Lemon’s fiery rant: ‘No one wants to hear from the birther-in-chief’

Don Lemon’s fiery rant: ‘No one wants to hear from the birther-in-chief’

On The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer Thursday, CNN’s Don Lemon blasted President Donald Trump after U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald shared in a press conference,

Britney Spears shows off abs in an orange crop-top as she dances to Kim Petras’ song Malibu

Britney Spears shows off abs in an orange crop-top as she dances to Kim Petras’ song Malibu

She is treating her fans to a worldwide release of her mostly unheard track Moon Ring at midnight. But even with so much anticipation surrounding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *