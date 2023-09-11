yuj Designs Unveils a Bold New Logo and Identity in Celebration of 14 Years of Design Excellence

PUNE, India, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a momentous celebration, yuj Designs proudly marked 14 years of pioneering excellence in UX design with an unforgettable event on the evening of September 9th. Their remarkable journey has been defined by a relentless commitment to delivering transformative user experiences through innovative design solutions. The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of their dynamic new logo and brand identity.

Make Work Joyful and a Bold New Identity

With the motto of ‘Make Work Joyful’, yuj Designs embarked on a celebration that not only commemorated 14 years of design excellence but also signaled the dawn of exciting changes. As they unveiled their dynamic new logo and brand identity, it became clear that this was more than just a visual transformation; it was the beginning of a thrilling journey filled with mysteries waiting to unfold.

A New Identity for a Promising Future

yuj Designs’ decision to rebrand is rooted in their recognition that change is an inevitable part of growth. Their previous branding, crafted back in 2009, played a pivotal role in their journey to becoming ‘Partners in Design’ for Fortune 500 customers. It reflected their deep-rooted Indian values, resonating harmoniously with their corporate philosophy of ‘Impact by Design’. Over 13 years, it became an integral part of their identity, shaping their reputation as ‘True Partners in Design’.

Yet, they understood that it was time for a transformation, not as a departure from their roots but as a strategic step forward. This rebranding signifies their readiness to adapt, innovate, and embrace new challenges while holding true to their core values and unwavering commitment to their clients.

With this enhanced identity, yuj Designs aims to tap into new projects, clients, and opportunities around the world. The new brand identity opens doors to collaborations with global enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, and talents from diverse backgrounds.

Characteristics of the New Logo

The new logo combines a global vision with audacious sophistication, showcasing an unyielding commitment to excellence that only comes with maturity. It’s a symbol of their enduring commitment to innovation, daring to push boundaries on a global scale.

Honoring Excellence with the yuj Excellence Awards

As part of this event, yuj honored those who have been instrumental in their journey with the yuj Excellence Awards. These awards recognize the exceptional contributions of individuals who have consistently driven innovation and excellence within the organization. It’s a celebration of collective effort and dedication to achieving design excellence.

A Journey of Innovation with UXplorer’23

The evening also saw the recognition of the top 3 winners of UXplorer’23, a design competition organized by yuj Designs for budding designers each year. UXplorer’23 serves as a platform for students worldwide to showcase their innovative human-centered product ideas. The competition’s theme this year, ‘Is AI less than equal to or greater than humans’, delved into the evolving relationship between humans and AI, and the winners had the opportunity to present their winning entries.

Join yuj Designs on this Exciting Journey

As yuj Designs embarks on its next thrilling phase, it invites the world to be part of shaping the future of UX design. The anniversary celebration and the rebranding effort are not just events; they are reflections of yuj’s dedication to courageous design, 14 years of rigorous innovation, and creating user experiences that transcend expectations. It’s an invitation to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of user experience, together.

About yuj Designs

yuj Designs is a global design company committed to creating impact by design. With a dynamic team of design thinkers and innovators at its helm, yuj has been challenging conventions and changing perceptions around UX since 2009. With a customer-centric focus and human-centered design approach, it is committed to building stellar UX for the world.

https://www.yujdesigns.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206548/4265062/yuj_Designs_Logo.jpg

