Yuvraj Singh reveals how Andrew Flintoff inspired the six sixes iconic moment



Andrew Flintoff exchanges words with Yuvraj Singh. (Screengrab)

Yuvraj Singh slamming Stuart Broad for six consecutive maximums in an over will always remain an iconic moment in the history of cricket. The episode took place in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup back in 2007 and it is still fresh in the minds of many cricket enthusiasts, including Broad himself.

Many believe that it was the altercation between former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and Yuvraj just before the over, which led to this historic carnage.

Recently in an Instagram Live session with Kevin Pietersen, who also was part of England’s playing XI in that contest, Yuvraj recalled the glorious chapter and revealed what exactly inspired the moment.

“I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat? I remember I was so angry when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenhas and then I looked at Freddie,” Yuvraj said.

“Mascarenhas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember,” he added.

What happened in the match?

Batting first, India were off to a brilliant start with Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir both scoring fifties. With MS Dhoni, Yuvraj eyed a big finish and that is what he did. After the end of the 18th over , a small banter with Flintoff charged Yuvraj for which Broad had to pay the price. Yuvraj’s ruthless show helped India finish with a total of 218/5.

England, on the other hand, did come close to chase down with Luke Wright and Pietersen hitting some good scores. India managed to keep England short of the target and win the match by 18 runs.

