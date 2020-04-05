Yuvraj Singh to donate ₹50 lakh to PM-CARES fund

Yuvraj Singh, the former India all-rounder, has pledged to donate ₹50 lakh to the PM-CARES fund to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, Yuvraj said, “We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me? On this great day of solidarity, I pledge ₹50 lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!”

Yuvraj also appeared in a video, pleading to fellow Indians to practice social distancing and to wash hands properly in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said: “We have always given it our all for India on the field. Now, Delhi Police, and the Indian government is fighting a war against the coronavirus. We all need to be part of this war by staying at home and practising social distancing, and by washing our hands for at least 20 seconds. We will definitely win this war if we’re together in this. Jai Hind.”

PTI adds:

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pledged to feed 5,000 underprivileged families in his native Jalandhar.

“By blessings of Almighty, Geeta (his wife) and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar, who are struggling to feed their families during these difficult times. We will continue to help and support our fellow citizens in whichever way we can lessen the burden of struggle,” Harbhajan said.

Asked how he was co-ordinating from Mumbai, the star spinner said: “I used to live in Daulatpuri earlier. My close friends today completed distribution of dry ration to 500 families in that area. I have personally spoken to DC (Punjab Police) Jalandhar. My team of friends will be following his instructions and accordingly food packets will be distributed.”

The 39-year-old said that he will continue to feed the people who are homeless and jobless until normalcy returns. “We are distributing 5kg of rice, flour, oil and other essential cooking ingredients. This endeavour will continue for the time being,” Harbhajan said.

“I am still very attached to Jalandhar as I divide my time between Mumbai and Jalandhar. A part of me resides there and I can’t see my own people suffer. Cricket has given me a lot and this is the least I could do.

“I wanted to ensure that if I am able to help, it should reach people directly and thanks to Punjab Police and my childhood friends, we have started off well. But a lot of work still needs to be done,” Harbhajan added.