Yuvraj Singh’s hat-trick to Gayle-storm in Mohali: 12 years of Punjab vs Hyderabad rivalry

The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29, with defending champions and Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with the most consistent team of the league, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Covid-19 virus played spoilsport, however, bringing the sporting world – and with it the IPL – to a standstill. With the IPL season postponed indefinitely for the time being, we at indianexpress.com decided to jog up your memory and help you relive some of the best clashes between the franchises and standout performances to help ease your quarantine.

As per the original schedule, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were supposed to go up against each other on Saturday at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Among things we would have expected to see are Caribbean fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell bringing out the signature salute celebration in the IPL for the first time, the destructive Glenn Maxwell’s return to the Punjab franchise and IPL-winning captain David Warner taking over the captaincy once again.

Let’s take a look at the history, thrilling affairs, records, and outstanding performances these franchises have been a part of over the years.

The Hyderabad franchise started out with the name Deccan Chargers (DC) in the inaugural season. Their best result came in 2009 when they emerged as champions in IPL’s South Africa-leg under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist. In the next season, they were semi-finalists followed by two seasons of forgettable performances.

Adam Gilchrist’s Deccan Chargers won the IPL 2009 final by 6 runs in Johannesburg. (Source: Express Archive)

In 2013, the Hyderabad franchise was revamped and was given a new name – Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH qualified for the playoffs in their first season but were knocked out in the group stages in the next two seasons. In 2016, under Warner’s leadership, they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final to win the title.

In 2016, under David Warner’s leadership, SRH beat RCB in the IPL final. (PTI File Photo)

On the other hand, KXIP have suffered a massive slump after qualifying for the playoffs in the inaugural season. For the next five seasons, they fell short of the points needed to qualify for the last four. In 2014, under George Bailey, they qualified for the playoffs once again but could not make it through to the final.

Head-to-head

KXIP have won seven out of 10 games against DC. Against SRH, they have won just four matches and lost 10. Overall, KXIP have won 11 and lost 13 against the Hyderabad franchise.

Five nail-biting affairs

Yuvraj takes hat-trick (IPL 2009)

KXIP struggled to put up a big total after losing the toss and being put to bat first by Gilchrist. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara top-scored for KXIP with a 43-ball 56 but lacked support from the other end as the first innings score was a non-threatening 134 for seven wickets.

Chasing the target of 135, Chargers got off to a good start. They were cruising towards the target before the left-arm spinner got the wicket of opener Herschelle Gibbs on the last ball of his second over. In the next over, the southpaw got the wicket of set batsman Andrew Symonds followed by Venugopal Rao to complete his hat-trick and derail the run chase. Rohit Sharma tried to finish off the run chase with exquisite strokeplay but with four runs needed off the last three deliveries, he lost his wicket to Irfan Pathan. The left-arm swing bowler who was expensive in his first spell held on to his nerves and helped KXIP win the match by the barest of margins as Chargers fell short of the target by one run.

Gurkeerat finishes off in style (IPL 2012)

Chasing a target of 191, courtesy half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Cameron White, KXIP found themselves in trouble with 42 runs from 20 balls when Gurkeerat Singh Mann came on to bat at No.8, pushed down the order. David Hussey was keeping the run rate in check with timely hits but was not getting ample support from the other end.

Gurkeerat hit one boundary each against Dan Christian and Dale Steyn in the 18th and 19th over but played the role of the finisher in the final over. With 13 runs needed off the final four deliveries after Hussey gave him the strike, the Punjab batsman hit Manpreet Gony for a maximum followed by a boundary. He hit another boundary to finish off the run chase and take his team home with a 12-ball 29 cameo. Skipper Hussey remained unbeaten for 65 runs from 35 deliveries including four boundaries and five maximums.

David Hussey and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (File Photo)

When David Miller almost scored 28 off last over (IPL 2015)

David Miller almost gave SRH a scare with his brutal hitting. Chasing a target of 186 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, KXIP did not get off to the best of starts. When Miller walked in to bat the required run rate was already climbing. With almost no support from the other end, Miller tried to keep the run chase alive. As wickets kept falling, in the 14th over he took it upon himself to chase the target.

At one point, KXIP needed 57 runs from 18 deliveries. In the final over the match was in the hands of the home team with KXIP needing 28 runs. But Ishant Sharma was going to face the wrath of the Proteas batsman. The southpaw hit two sixes to start off the over followed by a dot ball. He sent shivers down the SRH dugout again with a boundary. However, he kept himself in the hunt with another boundary. But the Indian fast bowler bowled a dot on the penultimate delivery of the match. Miller did finish the match with a maximum but his side fell short of the target by five runs. He remained unbeaten for 89 runs from 44 deliveries including two fours and nine sixes. Earlier Warner scored a 52-ball 81.

David Miller played a breathtaking unbeaten 89-run knock off just 44 balls to bring Punjab agonisingly close to the win but fell short by just five runs. (Source: BCCI)

When Yuvraj-Cutting nullified Amla’s 96 (IPL 2016)

Opener Hashim Amla’s elegant 96 helped KXIP post a total of 179 on the board. Chasing 180, Warner and Dhawan got Hyderabad off to a good start with a 68-run stand. Warner got out after reaching his half-century whereas Deepak Hooda contributed with a 22-ball 34 after being promoted at No.3. When Ben Cutting joined Yuvraj in the middle, SRH needed 41 runs off the last four overs. The duo ensured that they get over the line with two balls to spare. Yuvraj scored a 24-ball 42 including three fours and three sixes whereas all-rounder Cutting contributed with a 11-ball 18 cameo.

Yuvraj Singh made unbeaten 42 from 24 balls to take SRH over the line. (Source: PTI file photo)

KL Rahul – the opener, the finisher (IPL 2018)

It was smooth sailing for KXIP who were chasing a modest total of 151 on their home ground till the 18th over. Despite losing Chris Gayle early on in the powerplay overs, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were cruising towards victory after playing out leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s quota of four overs. 19 runs were needed off 18 deliveries with eight wickets in hand. Warner handed the ball to Sandeep Sharma, who had not got a wicket with the new ball but bowled economically.

Sandeep jolted KXIP with two quick wickets, first Agarwal who had completed his half-century in the previous over followed by Miller. In the penultimate over, Sidharth Kaul got the wicket of Mandeep Sharma and all of a sudden KXIP needed 11 runs off the final over. Off-spinner Mohammad Nabi was given the responsibility to bowl the last over. Sam Curran took a couple of twos and a single off the first three deliveries. Rahul released the pressure with a boundary and a quick couple off the penultimate delivery to win the match for his team. He remained unbeaten for 71 runs from 53 balls.

KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 71 runs in 57 balls. (Source: IPL)

Other standout performances

Paul Valthaty steals the show (IPL 2011)

KXIP opener Paul Valthaty was in the form of his life with the bat having scored his maiden century (unbeaten 120) against CSK a few days before this match. Against Chargers, Valthaty showed his mettle with the ball taking four wickets including the wickets of Dhawan and Christian. He finished the innings with four wickets for 29 runs completing his quota of four overs.

Paul Valthaty (Express File Photo)

He followed it up with a 47-ball 75 including eight fours and five sixes. He shared a 136-run stand for the first wicket with his skipper Adam Gilchrist. KXIP chased down the target of 166 with 14 balls to spare.

Dhawan magic and Mishra’s hat-trick (IPL 2011)

Shikhar Dhawan was on song against Kings XI Punjab bowlers. Dhawan was dispatching every delivery with disdain. The Indian opener fell agonisingly short of a century despite carrying his bat. He scored 95 runs from 57 deliveries including 14 fours and one six. His 95 helped Chargers post 195 for seven wickets on the board.

Amit Mishra’s second IPL hat-trick (File Photo)

Chasing 196, KXIP batsmen lost the plot except for their skipper Gilchrist. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored a 37-ball 51 but barely got any support from the other end. Towards the end of the innings, they suffered a batting collapse as Amit Mishra took his second IPL hat-trick. He took the wickets of South Africa’s Ryan McLaren, Mandeep Singh and Australia’s Ryan Harris. He gave just nine runs in his four overs to take four wickets including a maiden over.

Maxwell announces himself on IPL stage, Balaji delivers too (IPL 2014)

Glenn Maxwell repaid KXIP’s faith for picking him for Rs 6 crore in the auction and made MI regret their decision to let him go. Batting at No.3, Maxwell went berserk at Sharjah with a whirlwind 43-ball 95. The Australian batsman hit Amit Mishra for four sixes in a single over. He dominated the Hyderabad’s bowling attack. He fell five runs short of his maiden IPL century to Mishra but not before hitting the leggie for two more sixes. His innings had five fours and nine sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 220.93.

Chasing 194, Hyderabad never looked in control. Lakshmipathy Balaji ensured with the new ball that their run chase in derailed by taking the wickets of big-hitters Aaron Finch and skipper Warner. He came back into the attack and took the wickets of Darren Sammy and Dale Steyn. Balaji bagged the wickets of all the overseas players giving just 13 runs in his four overs.

Manan Vohra’s heroics squashed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fifer (IPL 2016)

KXIP Manan Vohra absolutely carried the run chase of 160 runs on his back. Vohra was the one doing the heavy lifting whereas his teammates struggled. The next top-scorer for the team was Eoin Morgan who scored 13 runs from 17 deliveries. During his 95-run knock, Vohra finessed Rashid Khan hitting him for 20 runs in a single over. No SRH bowler managed to beat him except for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The SRH bowling spearhead got the wicket of Vohra when KXIP needed 15 runs from 10 balls. Bhuvneshwar completed his five-wicket haul with his wicket. Earlier in the innings, he took the wicket of Amla and Maxwell with the new ball.

Gaylestorm in Mohali (IPL 2018)

When Chris Gayle gets going, there is little oppositions can do. Gayle is one of the most destructive batsmen in IPL history. KXIP picked Gayle in IPL 2018 auctions when no one was interested and he repaid every penny with his fours and sixes. The absolute dominance can be ascertained from the fact that Gayle hit 11 sixes in his unbeaten 104-run knock and just one boundary. The Caribbean massacred Rashid’s leg spin hitting him for four sixes in a row.

Gayle became the only KXIP batsman to hit a century against the Hyderabad franchise. The self-proclaimed Universe Boss’ innings helped KXIP post 193 on the board. SRH fell short of the target by 15 runs despite half-centuries from skipper Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey.

