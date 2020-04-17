Zac Efron Introduces Vanessa Hudgens & More For Epic ‘HSM’ Singalong During Disney Special

The cast of ‘High School Musical’ — including exes Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens — virtually got together for an epic performance of ‘We’re All In This Together’ during ‘Disney Family Singalong.’

Ten years after their split, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens reunited for a good cause! Okay, so the reunion didn’t happen in-person, but the stars were both part of an epic performance of High School Musical’s “We’re All In This Together,” which aired during The Disney Family Singalong on April 16. The performance was put together by High School Musical director, Kenny Ortega, who reunited the HSM cast, along with cast members from his other productions like Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Zombies. Zac did not sing in the performance, but he introduced the group, who all performed form their own homes. In addition to Vanessa, other High School Musical stars who performed included Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.

Zac and Vanessa met on the set of High School Musical 2005, and as their characters fell in love on-screen, they also developed a romance off-screen. They became a beloved teen couple, but sadly, the relationship ended in 2010. Ever since, fans have been begging Zac and Vanessa to get back together. Although they’ve clearly moved on, we loved seeing them come together for this incredible Disney event, which aired amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

High School Musical fans have had fans buzzing about a possible reunion for weeks now. It all started when Ashley filmed herself dancing to “We’re All In This Together” on TikTok, and Vanessa responded with a version of her own. Then, the cast reunited on a Zoom video call, although fans noticed that Zac was not present for the catch-up. Luckily, they were able to round him up for the official televised reunion!

The Disney Family Singalong also featured performances from stars like Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, John Stamos, Thomas Rhett, Ariana Grande and many more. All of the participating artists sang classic Disney songs during the broadcast. It was the perfect, feel-good way to distract viewers from all that’s going on in the world right now!