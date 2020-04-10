Zac Efron’s Environmental Special on Discovery Will Lead Earth Day Programming

Zac Efron is set to host an hour-long special that will lead Discovery’s upcoming Earth Day lineup.

The Wrap reports that the 32-year-old actor will be featured in the program hosted by Tik Tok star Zach King.

Called “The Great Global Clean Up,” the two will be joined by other celebrities and will focus on the efforts being made to clean up our planet.

The special will travel to different locations around the world, including a beach cleanup in Zac‘s hometown of San Luis Obispo.

The hour-long event is set to premiere April 22 at 9/8c on the network.

Click inside to see the full Earth Day lineup on Discovery Channel…

“RACING EXTINCTION” – 7am/6am c

“SERENGETI” marathon – starting at 9am/8am c

“THE STORY OF PLASTIC” – 2/1c

“JOSH GATES TONIGHT” – 8/7c

“THE GREAT GLOBAL CLEAN UP” – 9/8c

“IMPOSSIBLE CROC RESCUE” – 10/9c