Zach Roloff Learns His Mom is Engaged. And is Seriously Shook.



When Chris Marek proposed to Amy Roloff in September, he was greeted with the sort of response he hoped for:



Tears of joy. Smiles galore. And, of course, an affirmative answer.



Indeed, Marek and Roloff are now engaged, a step in life Little People, Big World viewers saw play out on last Tuesday’s episode.



On this week’s upcoming installment of the popular program, though, Amy will talk about this huge news with a couple people close in her life — and receive a different kind of response both times.



First, as previously covered, she’ll be at the center of an awkward exchange with Caryn Chandler.



We wouldn’t expect anything else, however, from a conversation with her ex-husband’s girlfriend.



Check it out here:



We would, conversely, expect nothing but congratulatory shouts from Amy’s son, Zach, especially because we know he’s a huge fan of Marek.



And yet: Amy tells Zach and his wife, Tori, that she’s set to marry Marek on the April 28 episode of Little People, Big World.



And what does Zach say back to his mother? Nothing.



Nothing. At. All.



“Chris proposed to me yesterday for our third-year anniversary,” Amy tells the couple in the clip featured here. “Well, you guys are shocked.”



Zach is literally stunned into silence, prompting Amy to add in a later confessional:



“After I told Zach and saw his reaction, I was surprised and not.



“I was surprised because I thought he would at least say congratulations or something like that. But I wasn’t surprised because I thought he may not be ready to hear news like this and it was literally a shock because nobody expected it.



“I really felt bad because obviously he was quite surprised.”



What was the deal with Zach’s muted reaction?



It had to do less with Marek or his happiness for Amy… and more to do with the way in which the news was broken.



“I told my mom and dad, ‘Hey, these are one things I don’t want to talk about on camera, my one out of bounds is your guys’ relationship and if that relationship goes anywhere else beyond where it is now,” he explains in this same sneak peek.



“I don’t want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera. And then she went on camera and surprised me with that news.”



Makes perfect sense to us.



But Amy was still hoping for at least some positive show of feelings from Zach.



“We’ve been doing this for 15 years and I’ve showed some of the most difficult and awkward moments of my life,” Zach says on air.



“There’s just been one thing that entire time that I’ve asked my parents to do with me in private and my mom couldn’t remember. It’s like, no, I’m not putting up with that.”



Amy and Chris will be married some time in 2021.



This will likely continue to be a storyline all season lone.



Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.



Watch this awkward scene now!