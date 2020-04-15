Zack Carpinello: Is He Using JWoww For Money and Fame?!



Of all the boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, and wives who have come and gone from the Jersey Shore house over the years, Zack Carpinello might be the toughest to pin down.



Before he ever appeared on camera, Jenni Farley painted a picture of her new man as an eager and earnest go-getter who wants nothing more than to make her happy.



That last part might still be true.



But the rest of the description was somewhat contradicted by Carpinello’s first appearances on camera.



Fans felt that Zack came off as a smarmy opportunist.



They wondered why he always wore a suit, and they tweeted that he looked much older than his 24 years.



Their worst fears seemed to be confirmed when Carpinello groped Angelina Pivarnick while a drunk Jenni was passed out just inches away.



Needless to say, from the moment he was introduced to Shore viewers, Zack was not a fan favorite.



Carpinello made his not-so-long-awaited return to the show on Thursday night’s episode, and many fans believe his appearance confirmed their suspicions that he’s not to be trusted.



For starters, Angelina’s grandmother issued a dire warning about “24.”



That might not sound terribly serious, as the grandmother has never met Carpinello — or Jenni, for that matter.



But she claims to be psychic, and she correctly predicted Farley’s divorce from Roger Mathews.



So when Psychic Granny speaks, Jenni listens.



And Angelina’s elder relative had nothing good to say about 24.



“He’s not truthful, and he’s a liar. He just wants publicity. He is a user,” said the grandmother.



Jenni shrugged the warning off, but she’s stated in the past that she believes certain people have psychic abilities, and she already had misgivings about Carpinello’s motives.



It didn’t help that when Zack arrived at the house later in the episode, he spoke openly about his desire for Jenni to assist with his career as a professional wrestler.



“Zack thinks that Jenni should wrestle in the ring with him and stuff,” Angelina recalled in a confessional.



“At first, I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, go with it,’ and then, all of a sudden, I think about what my grandmother said today,” she continued.



“Zack is using Jenni, and he’s not a good guy. Ding, ding, ding! Grandma is right again.”



Look, in all likelihood, Angelina’s grandmother does not possess any mystical ability to predict the future.



However, she may have watched previous episodes of Shore and arrived at the same conclusion as so many other viewers.



Maybe he’s being unfairly edited, but the fact is, at this point, Zack doesn’t come off as a very good guy.



He does seem too immature to be dating a woman with a career and two kids, and he does appear to desire fame and fortune.



Perhaps Jenni is well aware of the red flags, and she remains with Zack because she’s having a good time and doesn’t mind helping him with his career.



Whatever the case, we hope she’ll proceed with extreme caution and her eyes wide open.