Zaira Wasim asks for empathy, tells trolls: ‘Not everyone’s born with a thick skin, not everyone can withstand the harsh criticism’

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who retired from films after the release of her The Sky is Pink, took to Instagram to write a post about how words and jokes can impact the self-esteem of others. It could be read as a comment on the barrage of negativity that floats around on social media, with particular reference to trolling on Twitter.

Speaking about how a joke, a meme, or a random comment can harm an individual’s self-esteem, she said, “Imagine somebody out there genuinely believes he’s a loser just because of you, because of a joke, a meme, a comment you made just to look cool or funny in-front of your followers, but not everyone’s born with a thick skin, not everyone can withstand the harsh criticism.”

She mentioned how some people can be adversely affected by such things. She wrote, “Some are more vulnerable that others and become easily overwhelmed and disappointed in themselves, your words could be a reason for someone’s heart to shatter, for someone to cry all night long.”

She asked everyone to show empathy. She continued, “…instead of pouncing on someone’s flawed understanding for a mere giggle, try to make them aware about their flawed understanding not by mocking them but with empathy, favour privacy and advice them…”

Read her full text here:

We remain so unaware of the power of our words, an utter them without giving them an ounce of thought, little it is that we realise that our actions, words and stupid jokes impact people and influence their beliefs about their own esteem and integrity.

Imagine somebody out there genuinely believes he’s a loser just because of you, because of a joke, a meme, a comment you made just to look cool or funny in-front of your followers, but not everyone’s born with a thick skin, not everyone can withstand the harsh criticism.

Some are more vulnerable that others and become easily overwhelmed and disappointed in themselves, your words could be a reason for someone’s heart to shatter, for someone to cry all night long. It can damage and traumatise someone beyond where language can reach and could scar someone for the rest of their lives. We refuse to even countenance the idea that some just have to struggle much more to reach minimum expectations.

We all err, we’re all trying to figure out life but instead of pouncing on someone’s flawed understanding for a mere giggle, try to make them aware about their flawed understanding not by mocking them but with empathy, favour privacy and advice them, a little introspection into someone’s behaviour can reveal how they’re just staggering along to decide things on a basis of no knowledge.

Did you know everything that you know now all the way along? Knowledge isn’t something we are inherently born with, we all learn by trail and error and while we’re all in this trial of life let’s rectify the errors of one another with love and empathy, the empathy we speak endlessly of but refuse to act upon when it’s required. This single alteration in out intention, let alone our behaviour, could possibly improve a lot of things around us.

