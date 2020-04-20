Zara and Mike Tindall take on £5 for 5K challenge to raise funds for NHS workers

Zara and Mike Tindall revealed a snapshot into their lockdown lives as they chatted with friends online about how they’d adjusted to life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 38, and her husband, 41, who are isolating with their family in Gloucestershire, appeared on an Instagram live with friends James Haskell and Chloe Madeley over the weekend.

During the down-to-earth discussion, Zara complained about her husband’s love of virtual golf, while Mike said he had learned to ‘tack a horse’ during isolation.

Meanwhile the couple also revealed on Instagram that they had taken on the £5 for 5k challenge to raise funds for NHS workers after being nominated by Princess Eugenie.

Zara, 38, and Mike Tindall, 41, have opened up about their life in lockdown, from playing virtual golf to taking on charity challenges to support NHS workers

Whilst on the Instagram live with their friends, Zara revealed how her husband had taken to playing games on his phone.

After Chloe complained that her husband was playing on X-Box ‘all day’, Zara said: ‘It must be a gaming thing that rugby lads do. He plays golf on his phone.’

But Mike defended himself, saying he had picked up the habit because he couldn’t play golf outside amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He added: ‘We need to get out of lockdown because I now know how to tack up a horse, and it is ridiculous.’

The couple, who are in lockdown in the Gloucestershire home with children Mia and Lena, jokingly complained about one another’s annoying habits on Instagram

The couple also took part in a round of quick-fire questions, with Mike revealing several previously unknown facts, including that his first celebrity crush was Jennifer Lopez, and his favourite holiday location was Harbor Island in the Bahamas.

The royal duo also participated in the Run for Heroes challenge on Instagram with Mike sharing two selfies as he and his wife supported the initiative over the weekend.

The @RunForHeroes social media campaign encourages people to use their daily outdoor exercise allowance to run, walk or cycle 5km whilst maintaining a safe distance from others before donating £5 to the NHS.

All participants are asked to donate £5 via the Run For Heroes giving page and then spread the message even further by sharing a picture of themselves exercising on Instagram, tagging @Run.For.Heroes and nominating five of their friends to also take part and donate.

The rugby ace shared several selfies online after he and wife Zara took part in the charity challenge

Their selfie came less than 24 hours after Princess Eugenie, 30, shared a snap as she took an evening run for the Run for Heroes initiative

It is believed the couple took part after being nominated by Zara’s cousin Princess Eugenie, 30, who asked loved-ones to take part in the initiative without revealing their identity on Thursday evening.

The royal is believed to be self-isolating with her husband Jack Brooksbank and parents Sarah Fergie Ferguson and Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

It is believed she was nominated by Ellie Goulding with the popstar revealing she had ‘nominated five friends’ without revealing who they were.

The royal’s post comes days after her close friend popstar Ellie Goulding, 33, nominated five friends to take part in the challenge, without revealing their identity online

Olivia Strong, 27, from Edinburgh, came up with the simple plan to encourage people to to run, walk or cycle 5km (3.1 miles), donate £5 to the NHS then nominate five others on social media to do the same.

Within four days, the campaign raised her initial target £5,000, attracting a mass of celebrity fans including Ellie Goulding, Lynsey Sharp and John Terry.

The campaign is also being developed to showcase at-home workout options for those preferring to exercise indoors.

The challenge was started by Olivia Strong, 27, from Edinburgh, who came up with the idea to help NHS workers

All proceeds would be donated to NHS Charities Together – a national appeal which aims to protect the welfare of NHS staff and equip them to fight the virus.

Meanwhile the campaign has now reached over £4 million.

It’s not Zara’s first endeavour to help NHS workers since the start of the pandemic, with the royal revealing last week she would be auctioning off a painting she created of her World Equestrian Games winning horse Toytown.

The Queen’s eldest granddaughter sold the striking artwork, which captures Zara’s loyal steed against a green and blue backdrop, for the Equestrian Relief, raising £5,700 for the charity.