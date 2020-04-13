Zareen Khan Gets Trolled For Her Stretch Marks, Actress Drops a Fatal Reply to All Trollers

Actress Zareen Khan is no stranger to online trolling. Since her debut in Bollywood, she has been trolled various times for being a plus size. She is dealing with such trolls since her college days.

With utmost dedication and hard work, she lost oodles of weight, but that also didn’t stopped trollers from slamming her. She was yet again trolled for posting a picture in which the stretch marks on her tummy were visible.

Last year, when Zareen was on a trip to Udaipur, she took to Instagram to post a few pictures of her near the Pichola lake.

As soon as she uploaded the pics, trollers started commenting on the stretch marks that were visible on her stomach.

But she decided to give it back to the trollers. Giving a befitting reply to trolls she wrote,

“For people who are very curious to know about what’s wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost more than 50 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected.”

She further wrote, “I’ve always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up.”

She even posted the highlighted negative comments that she got on her post.

And also thanked people who supported her.

On the work front, Zareen will next be seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which is a story of the bond between two different persons.

