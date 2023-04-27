ZEBOX-Supported ElectroTempo Partners With Port Of Virginia To Cut Emissions & Shrink Costs

Leading US port taps ZEBOX e-mobility startup to drive sustainability with game-changing EV charging analytics

ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ElectroTempo , an emerging software leader for electric fleet charging networks, today announced a strategic partnership with The Port of Virginia ®, one of North America’s highest performing ports. Facilitated by ZEBOX, a global accelerator network of entrepreneurs, industry leaders and ecosystem experts focused on supply chain innovation, ElectroTempo’s collaboration with The Port of Virginia will help the maritime logistics giant optimize vehicle electrification initiatives across a range of scenarios, heightening energy efficiency, cutting emissions, and driving down costs.

ZEBOX was founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, as a community of the most promising startups and large companies, demonstrating his strong commitment to accelerating decarbonization and operational optimization in the supply chain industry. As of today, ZEBOX has supported the growth of more than 130 startups, including ElectroTempo, by uniting fresh-thinking founders with leading established enterprises. ElectroTempo’s partnership with The Port of Virginia — one of ZEBOX’s US corporate partners — will harness the startup’s innovative electrification analytics to inform and enhance infrastructure and operations strategies across the port’s rapidly expanding EV charging network.

“Thanks to ZEBOX, we have an incredible opportunity to collaborate with The Port of Virginia, a real leader in the shipping and logistics space,” said ElectroTempo CEO Ann Xu. “We’re excited to continue developing our digital EV charging analytics platform to meet the port’s evolving electrification needs, helping to reduce carbon output while cutting costs.”

Committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2040, The Port of Virginia has significantly increased its electric vehicle count in recent years. To support the charging needs of their expanding electrified fleet, as well as those of third-party EVs visiting the site, the port has implemented ElectroTempo’s sophisticated analytics system, allowing for advanced charging optimization driven by real-time data analysis.

Armed with the ElectroTempo platform, The Port of Virginia will have the tools needed to evaluate its electrified fleet and determine the most sustainable and cost efficient configuration of EVs and infrastructure. Port leaders will now also have the power to accurately gauge transit flows to-and-from their sites, meaning they can make more informed, data-driven decisions on what charging capacity should be made available at terminals.

In addition, by leveraging ElectroTempo’s intelligent analytics, The Port of Virginia can assess charging demand and charger coverage for key external partners, as well as create EV adoption scenarios to help guide the organization’s future electrification strategy. ElectroTempo’s data-driven projections will allow port authorities and the surrounding community to rapidly simulate multiple planning scenarios across different EV investment options.

“We are operating the nation’s most technologically-advanced port. An important part of our long-term success is an innovative approach to sustainability,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “To reach our net-zero goals, we need bold and creative solutions across our operations, including in vehicle electrification, and ZEBOX is playing an instrumental role in this effort by connecting us with innovative startups like ElectroTempo.”

“ElectroTempo is equipping us with data-driven technology to optimize the use and charging of electric vehicles while maintaining our commitment to safety, service and efficiency. This unique startup is an important resource that we’re leveraging to develop a better-informed sustainability strategy that is designed for growth.”

“We live and breathe sustainability and innovation at ZEBOX, so it’s our top priority to help creative, climate-conscious companies like ElectroTempo and The Port of Virginia connect for mutual gain,” said Charley Dehoney, VP of ZEBOX America. “We’re excited to continue fostering close ties between these two great companies, as well as other disruptive startups and renowned industry heavyweights.”

About ZEBOX

ZEBOX propels innovation through its global accelerator network. Founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions and now supported by 16 industry leaders, ZEBOX’s impact spans across a wide range of industries involved in supply chain innovation, with a particular emphasis on transportation, logistics, energy, and other related areas.

ZEBOX prioritizes meaningful connections between entrepreneurs and established corporations, maximizing the potential of new technologies from AI to robotics in order to hasten digitalization, automation, and sustainability.

To learn more about ZEBOX and its programs, visit https://www.ze-box.io/

About ElectroTempo

ElectroTempo is a leading software startup that specializes in helping customers de-risk their major electric vehicle investments. The firm has built its analytics from deep subject matter expertise in transportation and utility infrastructure planning. ElectroTempo’s data-driven projections allow users to assess the costs, benefits, and risks associated with EV adoption and infrastructure needs accurately, rapidly, and at any scale.

About The Port of Virginia

The Port of Virginia is a 21st-century, deep-water port capable of handling the biggest ships at sea. The port is composed of five general cargo terminals: three deep-water facilities and two inland operations. These modern terminals combined with an experienced team of professionals provide customers with the capacity, connections and service shipping companies need to succeed.

