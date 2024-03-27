ZEBRA PEN ANNOUNCES NATIONAL SONGWRITING SWEEPSTAKES CELEBRATING THE PATH TO SELF-EXPRESSION

Launching on National Songwriters Day, Zebra Pen invites songwriters to share their written words on social platforms for a chance to win a $5,000 USD cash prize

EDISON, N.J., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Zebra Pen Corporation, a reigning global force in the world of writing instruments, is thrilled to unveil its latest initiative celebrating creativity and the path to self-expression, designed exclusively for songwriters across the nation! In the spirit of their shared passion for empowering voices and capturing life’s moments personally and professionally, Zebra Pen is hosting an exciting sweepstakes on TikTok and Instagram to give lyrical artists a shot at scoring a $5,000 USD cash prize to support their creative journey.

Zebra Pen is inviting songwriters to participate in the giveaway by sharing their written words on social media through videos. Posted content will serve as an entry, offering participants a chance to win the cash prize. This sweepstakes underscores Zebra Pen’s commitment to the songwriting community, aiming to inspire the exploration of creative paths.

“At Zebra, we’re passionate about fostering a network of creativity and self-expression,” said Ken Newman, Director of Marketing at Zebra Pen Corporation. “This sweepstakes is our way of standing behind and celebrating artists and writers on their journey. We want Zebra Pen to be the instrument that elevates their voice, empowering them to make an enduring mark on the world.”

Launching Tuesday, April 9, on International Songwriters Day, participants will have 30 days to submit their own original words for the sweepstakes. Limit one entry per person.

Sweepstakes entry details:

Sweepstakes opens April 9 and closes May 9, 2024

and closes To participate, post a video on Instagram or TikTok sharing your written words

Tag @zebrapen_usa and use the hashtags #ZebraPenPartner #PathToSelfExpression #ZebraPenSweepstakes

Giveaway open to US residents exclusively Find full terms and conditions HERE



For more information on Zebra Pen Corporation visit, www.zebrapen.com

Follow Zebra Pen USA on Instagram and TikTok .

About Zebra Pen Corporation

Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation’s mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them in the USA, Zebra Pen Corporation continues to leverage their knowledge and experience in writing and advancements in ink technology. Zebra Pen proudly offers an extensive line of quality writing and creative products including MILDLINER™, CLiCKART®, STEEL®, SARASA®, Z-Grip® brands and more. For more information, visit ZebraPen.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zebra-pen-announces-national-songwriting-sweepstakes-celebrating-the-path-to-self-expression-302100599.html

SOURCE Zebra Pen Corporation

