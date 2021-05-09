ZEBRE 5 Pack Screen Protector Compatible with Apple Watch SE/Series 6 / Series 5 / Series 4 44mm, Soft TPU Full Coverage Protective Case Cover Compatible with iWatch Series SE/6/5/4



Price: $12.99

as of May 09,2021 06:39:17 UTC





Product Description

Color

Black

White

Leopard

8 Colors

6 Colors

Black/Silver

Model

Compatible with Apple Watch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2 1, AirPods Pro，iPhone 12/11 Pro Max/XS/XR/X/8 S10 S9 S8

Compatible with Apple Watch Series SE 6 5 4 3 2 1, AirPods Pro，iPhone 12/11 Pro Max/XS/XR/X/8 S10 S9 S8

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE / 5 / 4(44mm )

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE / 5 / 4(44mm )

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE / 5 / 4(44mm )

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE / 5 / 4(44mm )

SHOCK-PROOF

This newly TPU cases was built in a all-around neatly fitted protective way, which provide a better protection for your Series 6/SE/5/4 Watch.

PRECISE CUTOUT

This watch screen protector was designed with precise cutouts for functional buttons and ports. It is very easy to use All ports, buttons, and the mic without removing the case.

HIGH SENSITIVITY

Ultra thin design will not add any bulk and keep the sensitivity of the touching.

Color

Black+Clear

Black+Midnightblue

Black+Silver

Clear+Clear

Blue

White

Material

Hard PC and Tempered Glass

Hard PC and Tempered Glass

Hard PC and Tempered Glass

Hard PC and Tempered Glass

High-quality ABS, PP and PC material

High-quality ABS, PP and PC material

Model

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE / 5 / 4(44mm )

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE / 5 / 4(44mm )

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE / 5 / 4(44mm )

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE / 5 / 4(44mm )

Perfect and healthy gift, ideal for moms, professional chefs, and food lovers who like cooking

The 200ml food processor is a good choice for small kitchens, travel and camping.

360-degree Full Protection Design > > > Our series 6 case covers the full front and curved edges of the watch, offer full protection for your watch to against dust, fingerprints, scratches, drop and bump to ground.

Easy to Install > > > Precise cut-out and premium smooth, quality TPU made it easy for watch screen protector case to install and remove. Snap-on design to avoid taking the series 5 case off first while charing

Upgrade Material > > > Our series se cover is made of high-quality and durable anti-scratch TPU material with high tactile sensitivity. In addition,all color cases are processed by electroplating technology, which are not easy to fade.

Attention > > > If water, sweat, moisture gets underneath the case as this may affect touch responsiveness,don’t worry, you just need to wipe with a glasses cloth or wipes, without affecting repeated use.(Cases Only, Watch and Watch Band are not included ! )





