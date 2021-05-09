ZEBRE Screen Protector Compatible with Apple Watch SE/Series 6 / Series 5 / Series 4 40mm, Hard PC Case Full Coverage Protective Cover Compatible with iWatch Series 6/5/4, Cow



Price: $7.99 - $4.99

(as of May 10,2021 02:05:56 UTC – Details)





Product Description

Full Protective

Durable PC case built in slim HD clear screen protector full cover the screen and edges, provide watch the best protection against drops, bumps, scratches and so on.

Easy to Install

Super easy to install for its snap-on design to avoid taking the bands off first, you can just press it to install easily.

Convenient Charging

ZEBRE screen protectors are special design compatible for iWatch series 6/5/4/SE, NO need to take off the watch case before charging your watch.

Fashion Leopard Series > > > Exquisite elegant Printed Pattern design, multiple leopard, cow, zebra can be chose, dress up your Watch in daily life!

Upgrade Material > > > Durable Hard PC Bumper built in clear high touch sensitive screen protector completely covers the watch face and curved edges. Protects your Watch from scratches, bumps and accidental drops even in the harsh environment.

Easy to Install & Remove > > > Precise cut-out and premium smooth, hard PC made it easy for watch screen protector case to install and remove.

Attention > > > If water, sweat, moisture gets underneath the case as this may affect touch responsiveness, don’t worry, you just need to wipe with a glasses cloth or wipes, without affecting repeated use.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

