ZEBRE Screen Protector Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/SE 44mm, Built-in Tempered Glass Case, Silver Edge White Bumper Full Defense Coverage HD Clear Protective Cover, White/Silver



Product Description

Full Protective

Durable PC case built in slim HD clear screen protector full cover the screen and edges, provide watch the best protection against drops, bumps, scratches and so on.

Easy to Install

Super easy to install for its snap-on design to avoid taking the bands off first, you can just press it to install easily.

Convenient Charging

ZEBRE screen protectors are special design compatible for iWatch series 6/5/4/SE, NO need to take off the watch case before charging your watch.

[Unique Design] Silver edges on white bumper design, make your watch more attractive, and durable PC case built in HD clear tempered glass screen protector full cover the screen and edges.

[Great Protection】 Precise cutouts and built-in tempered glass Screen Protector makes it fit your Watch perfectly. Protect your watch from scratching and shocking.

[Upgrade Material】 Our series se cover is made of high-quality and anti-scratch hard PC and tempered glass, this protective case covers the full front and curved edges of the watch with high tactile sensitivity. In addition, all color cases are processed by electroplating technology, which are not easy to fade.

[Kindly Tips】 These covers don’t support while swimming because the water will get trapped underneath the cases. If you forget to take it off, don’t worry, you can wipe it out with a cloth or wipes, without affecting repeated use.(Cases Only, Watch and Watch Band are not included ! )





