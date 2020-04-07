ZEE offers financial support to over 5,000 daily wage workers

ZEE Entertainment has decided to offer financial relief to over 5,000 daily wage earners, working directly or indirectly for the Company in its overall production ecosystem, the company mentioned in the official release.

The entertainment company has taken the decision to gauge the unprecedented impact caused to all daily wage earners due to the lockdown. ZEE claims that it has taken this step to ensure that the families of daily wage earners do not get impacted during the ongoing challenging phase.

ZEE said that it will extend its support to Prime Ministers’ Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) by encouraging over 1.3 billion subscribers across the world to contribute.

ZEE has also urged its 3500 employees to offer voluntary contributions towards PM CARES Fund through an intranet portal. The company will match the corpus collected from the employee contribution and the collective amount will be donated to that Fund.

Speaking on this announcement, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ZEE said in the official release: “We stand committed to financially support all the daily wage earners working in our production ecosystem. We firmly believe in the extraordinary power of coming together and fighting against a situation.”

According to Goenka, in these challenging times, it is extremely critical for India Inc. to come together and support the National level initiative undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Apart from financial support, we will also contribute to creating nationwide awareness about the noble initiative…This is a time where the entire Nation needs to come together as One Family,” he further added.

ZEE stated in the official release that in order to keep its consumers informed and sensitized about the safety and precautionary measures, ZEE had implemented a first of its kind initiative, titled #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak.

Under this initiative, content across 40+ channels was paused for a 30-second break throughout the day, encouraging viewers to wash their hands.

In line with the decision undertaken by Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), television channel The Indian TV brand stated that Zee Anmol was made available free of cost to all viewers across all DTH platforms and cable TV networks for a period of two months.

On the Company’s digital side, ZEE5 mentioned that it has ensured the internet bandwidth across India was optimized by replacing High Definition (HD) content to Standard Definition (SD) content. ZEE5 also claimed to ensure that the viewers remained calm and composed during the lockdown phase with its #BeCalmBeEntertained initiative.