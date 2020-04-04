Zee World – The Vow Season 1 Teasers April 2020

When The Vow first aired on Zee World in 2016, we didn’t carry the teasers for the first season – only the second.

It’s re-running on Zee at 16h00, from Mondays to Fridays, so we thought it would be a Good Idea to run with the teasers now.

Coming up on The Vow Season

Wednesday 1 April 2020

Episode 23

Vydia comes to know that the medication Sindoora gives Sagar is not the prescribed medicine. Even with everyone’s warning, Chandra is blinded from seeing Heera’s evil intentions.

Thursday 2 April 2020

Episode 24

Hema is at it again, she is now thinking about tricking Chetan into liking Shalu. Will her plan of being part of the family succeed?

Friday 3 April 2020

Episode 25

Vydia’s happiness is compromised when Kartik makes a move on her. Sindoora plans an attack on Sagar, will her plans succeed? Hema manages to trick Chetan into marrying Shalu.

Monday 6 April 2020

Episode 26

Vydia’s instinct tell her that Sagar’s life is in danger. She reaches him just in time but will he survive?

Tuesday 7 April 2020

Episode 27

While trying to help Sagar, Vydia is accused of murder. Sindoora then advices her to take an unworthy action to get released. How will they manage to prove her innocence?

Wednesday 8 April 2020

Episode 28

Fate seems to not be favouring Vydia. All odds are pointing that she is guilty. Heera proves to be many steps ahead of Sindoora. What will he do with this power?

Thursday 9 April 2020

Episode 29

Heera uses the evidence that proves Sindoora’s guilt to blackmail her into giving him a share in their business. Bharat finds the tape that proves Vydia’s innocence.

Friday 10 April 2020

Episode 30

Sindoora is threatened by Heera. The evidence he has against her forces her to make a drastic decision to erase the problem. Chetan and Shalu’s wedding preparations are underway.

Monday 13 April 2020

Episode 31

The newlywed couple, Shalu and Chetan, Sagar and Vydia, go off to honeymoon. Vydia meets Surili at their hotel.

Tuesday 14 April 2020

Episode 32

Surili is trying to bring division between Sagar and Vydia. Kartik overhears Heera and Hema’s conversation. Now their plan is not a secret anymore.

Wednesday 15 April 2020

Episode 33

Shalu’s mouth slips and she mistakenly reveals that she is, in fact, not pregnant. After finding out, Sindoora puts the blame on Vydia for Shalu and her mother’s deceit.

Thursday 16 April 2020

Episode 34

Chetan stops Shalu from leaving the house. Surili enters the Sigh house and gives them news that leaves the family shocked.

Friday 17 April 2020

Episode 35

Surili deceives Sagar’s family by paying the doctor to not reveal the truth. Sindoora finds out about this, her reaction is unexpected.

Monday 20 April 2020

Episode 36

Surili takes advantage of Vydia’s innocence to work towards taking her place in the house. Will she be a threat to Sagar and Vydia’s marriage?

Tuesday 21 April 2020

Episode 37

Surili convinces the family that it is best if Vydia raises Sameer as her own. Uma falls for Surili’s tricks and thinks that she has changed.

Wednesday 22 April 2020

Episode 38

Surili’s plans to bring division between Sagar and Sameer seem to be working. Will Surili manage to break the bond between Sagar and Vydia?

Thursday 23 April 2020

Episode 39

Surili’s plan to make Sagar feel isolated seems to be working. Sagar takes a drastic step concerning Sameer in order to take back his place in Vydia’s heart.

Friday 24 April 2020

Episode 40

It is evident that Surili’s plan to create conflict between Vydia and Sagar is not going as planned. On the contrary, Vydia manages to bring Sameer and Surili together.

Monday 27 April 2020

Episode 41

Surili and Sindoora’s plans to create doubt in Uma’s heart has suceeded. Vydia and Sagar are finding it difficult to raise Sameer.

Tuesday 28 April 2020

Episode 42

Sagar’s mental state gets in the way of Sameer’s education and growth. Surili hopes that Sagar will make her priority but will he be able to forget his love for Sagar?

Wednesday 29 April 2020

Episode 43

Once more, Vydia is being blamed for a crime she has not commited. Surili puts Sameer’s life for her own selfish reasons.

Thursday 30 April 2020

Episode 44

Tushar is convinced that Surili is the one to blame for Sameer’s accident. Will he be able to uncover the hidden truth?

Episodes of The Vow airs on Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 16h00.