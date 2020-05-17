Zendaya Gives Words Of Wisdom During LeBron James’ ‘Graduate Together’ Special

Zendaya was an exceptional addition to LeBron James’ ‘Graduate Together’ primetime special on May 16! The actress spread words of wisdom to high school students who were unable to toss their caps in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zendaya was one of the many celebrity cameos during Saturday night’s Graduate Together event. — The LeBron James-run primetime special honoring graduates across the globe whose ceremonies were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spiderman actress, 23, dazzled during speech during the opening of the special. “I just want to give a quick shout out to the seniors… every moment from the ones you were born to the life-changing events they all make you add up to the class of 2020,” Zendaya said.

Graduate Together was made possible by the Lakers star, whose Family Foundation, SpringHill Entertainment company partnered with XQ Institute and the Entertainment Institute Foundation. “We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together — students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them. With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time,” the 3-time NBA champion said in a statement about the special. “These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”

Other stars participating in the event include, former president and first lady Barack and Michelle ObamaKane Brown, David Dobrik, Liza Koshy, Maren Morris, Olivia Wilde, Bad Bunny, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe and many more.Graduation Together will also honor diverse families and educators. Congratulations to all of the graduates!

Zendaya is an incredible example for young people across the globe. Check out her speech, above!