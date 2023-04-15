Zendure Supercharges BOÉ Racers at MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas

Passion for Excellence and Performance Drives Both Zendure and BOÉ Motorsports at the Only MotoGP Race In America This Season

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zendure , one of the fastest-growing global energy tech start-ups, supports BOÉ Motorsports today as the MotoGP™ 2023 Grand Prix of the Americas kicks into high gear. Racers from around the world, including Zendure-sponsored racers David Muñoz and Ana Carrasco, will be racing The Circuit of the Americas near Austin, Texas, today – the only time these racers will be competing in the Americas this season.

Zendure and BOÉ come together in the spirit of being “first on the throttle and last on the brakes,” as fans like to say. Zendure works toward supporting communities’ independent energy needs via its clean energy storage solutions, including power stations SuperBase V and SuperBase Pro, as well as the balcony solar generator, SolarFlow. SuperBase V is the first portable power station with semi-solid state batteries to provide more reliable, safer, and cleaner energy for everything from RV and off-grid living to EV charging, whole-home power, and emergency backup.

“We’re excited to watch Muñoz and Carrasco race today as they display their passion and commitment to their ‘supercharged’ craft. We share these values as we strive to help individuals achieve true energy independence to fuel their own passions and livelihoods,” said Jolene Shang, Zendure’s Chief Marketing Officer.

At the race, Zendure will offer fans access to the SuperBase Pro1500 portable power station, attached to a solar panel, so they may charge devices with clean energy on-site. Fans will also have the chance to win an autographed photo as well as free Zendure swag.

For more information on Zendure and its line of clean energy storage systems, please visit www.Zendure.com .

ABOUT ZENDURE

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in California, and the Greater Bay Area in China, as well as Japan. Zendure’s purpose is to help make energy available and accessible when and where you need it the most. Our mission is to democratize the latest Battery Technology to deliver clean and affordable electricity via devices and services suitable for on-grid and off-grid living. Zendure’s popular and award-winning products include the Zendure SuperBase V, Zendure SuperBase Pro, and the balcony solar energy storage system SolarFlow. Since 2013, Zendure’s industry-leading IoT home energy storage solutions have helped improve the lives of people around the world at home, at work, and at play.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zendure-supercharges-boe-racers-at-motogp-grand-prix-of-the-americas-301797689.html

SOURCE Zendure USA Inc.