Zero new COVID-19 cases in Tasmania

Zero new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tasmania since 6 pm last night, meaning the State's total of confirmed cases remains at 221. Director of Public Health Mark Veitch again urged anyone in the North-West who has had symptoms to get tested. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania "A concerted effort is being made to identify any further cases of coronavirus in the North-West," he said. "Anyone who lives in the North-West who currently, or in the last few days has had respiratory symptoms like a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should arrange testing through the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 or their GP." There are still 55 active cases of COVID-19 in Tasmania. Eight of those cases are hospitalised and one is in the ICU. So far 153 people have recovered from the virus and 12,598 tests had been conducted. Dr Veitch said the processing of tests was continuing tonight.

