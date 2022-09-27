Zero Trust Security Market is set to grow By USD 2.87 Bn from 2021 to 2026, Witnessing the Emergence of Akamai Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc. as Key Market Contributors – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to the latest market research report titled zero trust security market by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market is expected to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Illumioa Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Musarubra US LLC, Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing frequency of target-based cyber-attacks, the need to adhere to regulatory requirements, and the increase in regulations for data protection will offer immense growth opportunities. However, budgetary constraints among small and emerging startups in developing countries are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this zero trust security market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Zero Trust Security Market Scope

Zero Trust Security Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The zero trust security market report covers the following areas:

Zero Trust Security Market Size

Zero Trust Security Market Trends

Zero Trust Security Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing need for network security as one of the prime reasons driving the Zero Trust Security Market growth during the next few years.

Zero Trust Security Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist zero trust security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the zero trust security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the zero trust security market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East , and Africa

, , APAC, , and the , and Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of zero trust security market vendors

Zero Trust Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Illumioa Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Musarubra US LLC, Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio “Information Technology” Research Reports

