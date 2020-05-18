Zesty Homemade Italian Seasoning Recipe | Julie Blanner

Make your own traditional homemade Italian Seasoning blend to add to your favorite recipes, from pasta sauces and roasted vegetables, to pizza on the grill. This Italian herb seasoning blend can be used in any Italian dishes or recipes that could use the extra flavor of fresh herbs when they aren’t available.

This quick homemade Italian seasoning is a blend of dried herbs and adds so much flavor to any recipe.

Trust me when I say it is safe to ditch the store bought packages of seasoning blends. This herb blend is unbelievably easy to make, a huge time saver, and full of zesty flavor!

Why You’ll Love this Italian Seasoning Mix

Instead of pulling out several spices for each meal prep, I often reach for my one trusty homemade blend. When you know you’ve got what you need to create a fast and easy dinner, life becomes just a little bit easier- especially on busy weeknights!

What makes cooking up homemade pasta and sauce so quick and easy is that I have my spices measured and mixed out ahead of time. I can add a shake to my pasta sauce or sprinkle on top of pizza on the grill.

Italian Seasoning Ingredients

Each of these herbs is best in its dried format, where they will have a more concentrated flavor than their fresh counterparts.

basil

oregano

rosemary

marjoram

thyme

red pepper flakes

optional: garlic powder

How to Make Homemade Italian Seasoning

Combine – Measure herbs and spices and mix thoroughly. Use or Store – Store in spice or weck jars, label and date.

Tips

If you desire the full flavor of dried herbs and spices, but not the chunky texture, a simple way to remedy that is to blend to desired consistency by using either a spice grinder or food processor.

To Store

Like most spices and seasonings, this recipe is best stored in an airtight container in a cool and mostly dark location. Your pantry or even a cabinet away from the stove make great storage locations.

Your homemade Italian Seasoning can stay fresh for several months if stored properly. Don’t forget to label and date your seasoning.

Uses for Italian Seasoning

Adding herb blends to any recipe definitely kicks it up notch and it’s no secret Italian cuisine is a family favorite around here.

This seasoning blend can be used in any recipe that calls for Italian Seasoning, but don’t stop there! Here are a few more ways I’ve used these yummy spices in my kitchen.

