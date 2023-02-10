Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Advertising

Zette's "Spotify for News" Launches on Product Hunt

ByJimmys Post

Feb 10, 2023
Zette is a venture-backed media tech startup that gives readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Media technology startup Zette launches today on Product Hunt, the most well-known community platform for tech evangelists, makers, and founders. 

Zette will now compete for engagement, upvotes and esteemed awards within Product Hunt’s daily offerings. Top-performing launches are promoted to a wider audience looking to discover the best new software products of the day.

Zette’s browser extension gives readers pay-per-article access to hundreds of paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Readers can join Zette’s 30-day free trial and engage with the Zette team directly on its Product Hunt profile.

“Our users have been incredibly supportive since our public launch last week,” says Zette founder and CEO Yehong Zhu. “We’re thrilled to now open our doors to the wider Product Hunt community.”

Zette sits alongside startup giants like Zapier, Slack, and Notion, who trace their humble beginnings back to the forums of Product Hunt. Curious consumers can join their free trial and chat with the Zette team directly through their launch page on Product Hunt

Media Contact: Sarah Lynch

Email: press@zette.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zettes-spotify-for-news-launches-on-product-hunt-301743985.html

SOURCE Zette

Related Post

Advertising

MARKETING GAMECHANGER MEETS THE "BIG GAME:" soothrbowl Sunday REAL-TIME AD ANALYSIS GOES LIVE FEBRUARY 12

Feb 9, 2023
Advertising

THE RECOUNT JOINS THE NEWS MOVEMENT

Feb 9, 2023
Advertising

HealthTree Foundation Announces New Social Media Platform: HealthTree Connect

Feb 9, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Technology

eZCom Earns Top Marks, Awards Among EDI Providers in G2's Winter 2023 Report

Feb 10, 2023 Jimmys Post
Advertising

Zette's "Spotify for News" Launches on Product Hunt

Feb 10, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

Statement on Seabed Mining

Feb 10, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Azenta to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Feb 10, 2023 Jimmys Post