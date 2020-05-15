Zinc smelter worker died of natural causes: Coroner

news, local-news,

A heart attack caused the sudden death of a Nyrstar zinc smelter worker on September 25 last year, a coroner has found. Coroner Olivia McTaggart’s findings into the death of Michael Lewis Petterwood, 59, were released on Friday. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania In her findings, Coroner McTaggart said an autopsy found atherosclerotic coronary vascular disease was the cause of death, with obesity and chronic lymphocytic lymphoma named as significant contributing factors. “Although [the autopsy revealed] Mr Petterwood died of natural causes, a comprehensive investigation was required to determine whether Mr Petterwood’s death had been caused or contributed to by exposure to gas, namely sulphur dioxide,” Coroner McTaggart said. “There was no harmful level of sulphur dioxide in the area of his work at the relevant time … there were no other issues in his workplace that contributed to his death.” IN OTHER NEWS: In her findings Coroner McTaggart noted WorkSafe Tasmania ignored her request for a representative to attend a case management conference in open court. The conference heard submissions from interested parties regarding the investigation into Mr Petterwood’s death and whether evidence suggested exposure to sulphur dioxide caused or contributed to his death. “Given its function, WorkSafe Tasmania should, as a matter of courtesy to the court and in the interest of workplace health and safety, attend coronial proceedings where it has conducted investigations into the particular incident and where it has been invited by the court to participate,” Coroner McTaggart said.

