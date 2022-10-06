Zinc8 Energy Solutions Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ – Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (“Zinc8” or the “Company“) (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) announces that with respect to employee support and engagement incentives, effective October 5, 2022, the Company granted an aggregate of 6,600,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to certain key executive and non-executive employees in accordance with the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). The RSUs vest in stages as follows: 3,550,000 RSUs vest in stages with 25% vesting on the date of grant and 25% vesting each quarter thereafter; 750,000 RSUs vest as to 25% on the date of grant with the balance vesting over 24 months upon the achievement of performance based milestones; 700,000 RSUs vest as to 140,000 RSUs each on the date of grant, January 5, 2023, July 1, 2023, January 5, 2024 and July 1, 2024; 250,000 RSUs vest as to 33,333 on each of December 5, 2022 and June 6, 2023, 33,334 on December 5, 2023, and 50,000 on each of June 5, 2024, December 5, 2024 and January 5, 2025; 450,000 RSUs vest as to 60,000 on November 14, 2022 with the balance vesting over 4 years from the date of grant based upon the achievement of performance based milestones;500,000 RSUs vesting as to 100,000 RSUs on December 1, 2022 and the balance vesting over 24 months from the date of grant based on the achievement of performance based milestones; and 400,000 RSUs vesting as to 100,000 RSUs on the date of grant and the balance vesting over 3 years from the date of grant based on the achievement of certain performance based milestones. All the RSUs are subject to a deferral right whereby the holder can defer any vesting date at their option, on five days prior written notice to the Company and in accordance with the terms of the RSU grant notice, to the earlier of the date of a change of control of the Company and the date the holder ceases to provide services to the Company and to be an eligible participant. The RSUs and underlying common shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. A copy of the LTIP is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

The Company also announces that Mr. Tom Hodgson has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board of Zinc8 would like to thank Mr. Hodgson for his insight and experience in helping move the Company towards commercialization and wish him well in his future endeavours.

“I would like to thank Tom for his support and guidance throughout his time with us,” said Ron MacDonald, CEO and President of Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. “His contributions have assisted in setting up the Company for its transition towards having a production facility and we look forward to the continued buildout of our strategy. On behalf of the Board and all of Zinc8’s employees, I would like to wish him the very best.”

The Company announces that it has voluntarily filed an Annual Information Form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”). An electronic copy of the AIF may be obtained on Zinc8 Energy Solutions website at www.zinc8energy.com and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Zinc8 has entered into an agreement with OGIB Corporate Bulletin (“Service Provider”) dated October 5, 2022, for the provision of various corporate communications services for a 12-month term. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will pay to the Service Provider CAD $150,000 in cash over the term. The Company and the Service Provider act at arm’s length. The Service Provider is a Canadian editor and publisher who produces informational content targeted to retail investors which is published on two websites – www.investingwhisperer.com and www.oilandgas-investments.com .

