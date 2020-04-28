Zion Williamson: Mom is still my toughest coach





“My mom to this day is the hardest coach I’ve ever had,” Williamson said in an interview published Monday on NBA’s Twitter account. “There were times when my stepdad would look at me and say ‘you had a good game’ and my mom would be like ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, you had 2 or 3 turnovers.”

Sampson should know. She coached Zion in every youth basketball league he ever played. Sampson was a collegiate track star and later became a middle school health and physical education teacher. She married Zion’s biological father Lateef Williamson, who played American football in college.

By the time he was five years old, Zion’s parents divorced, and his mother married Lee Anderson, a collegiate basketball player.

“When I was like nine or 10, my stepfather and my mother would just say ‘if you want to be one of the greatest, you’ve got to work when nobody’s working,’ so I’d get up at 5:30 a.m. and head to the outdoor court and play,” Williamson told NBA broadcaster Ernie Johnson.









