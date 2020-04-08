Zoa Morani on being tested positive for coronavirus: It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest



Zoa Morani gave her health updates via an Instagram post. (Photo: Zoa Morani/Instagram)

Actor Zoa Morani on Wednesday lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses and hospital staff taking care of her ever since she tested positive for COVID-19. Zoa’s sister Shaza and father Karim have also tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Zoa shared how her doctor revealed the news of her testing positive in the most sensitive, yet funny manner. The actor wrote, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us … the true heroes for sure … my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare …Feeling so safe in his hands …”

Zoa Morani added, “My father, sister and i have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, i have a few .. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and i can be of some help .. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot ! Will share details soon … Thank you for all the wishes .. looking forward to being home soon.”

