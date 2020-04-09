Zoa Morani opens up on coping with COVID-19, says ‘Pranayam and hot water have been helping a lot’ | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading like anything. As you might be aware, actor Zoa Morani was tested positive for coronavirus recently. Yesterday, she took to her instragram and shared a long post lauding the efforts of doctors, nurses and hospital staff taking care of her. Zoa’s sister Shaza and father Karim have also tested positive for Covid-19. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Karim Morani tests positive, admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Zoa wrote, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us … the true heroes for sure … my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare …Feeling so safe in his hands …” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: After Shaza, producer Karim Morani’s elder daughter, Zoa, also tests positive for COVID-19

She added, “My father, sister and i have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, i have a few .. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and i can be of some help .. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot ! Will share details soon … Thank you for all the wishes .. looking forward to being home soon.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Zoa Morani gets admitted to Kokilaben hospital; family suspects mix-up in hers and sister Shaza’s reports

In an interview to SpotboyE Zoa had said, “It has been going on since 14 days. My sister Shaza got a cold and cough and I got it the next day. It was a light fever and headache. Shaza got perfectly okay after 7 days but my symptoms continued. I had a cough too. We then decided that we should get tested. Strangely she who was asymptomatic has tested positive and I have tested negative.”

