Zodiac (2007)

Language : English

Genre : Crime thriller

Where to watch : Netflix

Rating : 7.5/10

During the 1960’s and 1970’s a serial killer by name Zodiac kills people and terrorises the police and public by sending letters, bloodstained cloth pieces and ciphers to newspapers. Political cartoonist Robert Graysmith(Jake Gyllenhall) and crime reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr) gets obsessed with the investigations and interferes with the police proceedings initiated by inspectors Dave Toschy and Bill Armstrong. The storyline follows the decades long investigation of the case.

Why should you watch?

Voted 12th among 100 films considered the best films of the 21st century by 117 film critics from around the world.

Factually accurate period film with the case based on the real incident of Zodiac killing.

Quiet thriller mostly based on dialogues instead of action packed sequences or grotesque scenes.

The script is unique and special; it’s not something built on the general lines of a crime thriller; makes you realise that suspense can be generated in a different way too and ending can be left open.

Why shouldn’t you watch ?

The first half dragged a lot with a number of characters passing in and out. I was left to wonder what is the relevance of all these? But through halfway the film picks up pace and direction and keeps you gripped till the end.

Instead of character detailing its more of a factual detailing which makes you emotionally distant from the main characters.

It is not exciting; just interesting and is for patient viewers.

For inspector Toschy the driving factor is his professional commitment and curiosity but the obsession felt by Graysmith towards the case remains unjustified.

Final takeaway- Mustwatch

