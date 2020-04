Gomora fans are living for the character Zodwa, who is Teddy’s mother. She has become a fan fav and viewers just can’t get enough of her. The Mzansi Magic drama started entertaining peeps not even a month ago and it is already a staple.

Although Zodwa is an alcoholic and a mom who had Teddy taken from her because of her overly adventurous ways, she is still a good laugh.