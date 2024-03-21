Zoetic Global Pioneers Comprehensive Solutions to Assist Companies in Compliance with New SEC Environmental Disclosure Rules

CLEVELAND, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zoetic Global, a leading provider of global climate impact solutions, announces its commitment to assisting companies in navigating the newly released environmental disclosure rules by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC’s groundbreaking rules mandate disclosures on Scope 1 and 2 emissions, estimation of costs and contingent liabilities related to extreme weather events, discussion of the potential impact of climate change on business models, and disclosure of the use of offsets such as carbon credits.

Zoetic Global recognizes the challenges and opportunities presented by these regulations and is offering a suite of tailored solutions to facilitate compliance and drive sustainable business practices.

“After the success of COP 28 in Dubai and our efforts to help companies comply with New York’s Local Law 97, Zoetic Global is thrilled to use our cutting edge technologies to help businesses deal with the challenges posed by these new SEC regulations,” said Zoetic Global Chief Global Business Development Officer Tim Ryan.

“We are well positioned to support companies in meeting the evolving demands of environmental disclosure regulations set forth by the SEC,” said Zoetic Global Executive Chairman Jerome Ringo. “Our comprehensive solutions are designed to empower businesses to not only meet regulatory requirements but also enhance their sustainability performance and create long-term value for stakeholders.”

Zoetic Global’s offerings include:

1. Refrigerants

Zoetic Refrigerants will increase energy efficiency as well as reduce carbon emissions. This will allow significant savings for customers while simultaneously getting closer to their net zero goals at a faster rate.

2. Carbon Credits

Deployment of Zoetic’s products permanently avoids combustion of fossil fuels and the corresponding emission of greenhouse gases. As a result, customers are eligible to generate carbon credits. The current market places a premium value on those carbon credits that are scientifically rigorous, quantifiable, and verifiable, like those created by Zoetic.

3. Clean Water & Green Energy

Zoetic’s technology provider can remediate contaminated water to potable grade while accessing hydrogen to generate emissions free, baseload power. The system is modular and can be on-grid or off-grid.

4. Partnerships

Zoetic will share a portion of the proceeds from its carbon credits with its customers to enhance the economics and accelerate return on investment (ROI). Zoetic Carbon allows individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and major emitters to offset their carbon footprint.

“These new requirements will impact the 3,500 largest companies in the United States, which represent about 97 percent of the entire U.S. stock market. As these businesses grapple with the complexities of environmental disclosure requirements, Zoetic Global remains committed to providing innovative solutions to drive sustainability and resilience across industries, said Zoetic Carbon Vice Chair Christopher Mizer.

About Zoetic Global

Zoetic is a solutions provider committed to sustainability and focused on delivering critical energy, water, and food technologies to areas of greatest need. Working in conjunction with its technology and strategic partners it has assembled a compelling portfolio of now solutions for now problems. Zoetic means, “of or pertaining to life.” It embodies the dedication of its Co-Founder and Chairman, Jerome Ringo, who has been a leader in the climate movement for two decades. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change. Zoetic believes that critical solutions exist and require a next level commitment by leaders to implement them.

