Zojirushi rice cooker on sale: Save $80 at Amazon

SAVE $80.60: As of Oct. 1, the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker is $80.60 (31%) off the original price at Amazon.

If you’ve been on TikTok at all in the past two weeks, you’ve seen Emily Mariko. Specifically, you’ve seen Emily Mariko turning her leftover salmon into a delicious-looking bowl. And if you’ve seen that, chances are you’ve been dying to replicate it, which is very simple to do as long as you have all of the ingredients.

One of those ingredients is, of course, a healthy helping of rice. The easiest way to achieve that (if you don’t have leftover rice, that is) is with a rice cooker, and this highly rated one is on sale for $80 off the original price at Amazon. Leftovers, here we come.

Leftover night just became your favorite night.

Credit: Zojirushi

The best rice cookers are simple to use, and the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy is no exception. With just a few button presses, you’ll be on your way to rice cooked just the way you like it, whether that’s fluffy and soft or sticky. You’ll get two measuring cups to ensure you don’t overload the cooker, as well as a rice paddle to scoop up the results when you’re ready to eat. It also sings a little song when you turn it on, in case you needed another reason to spend the money.

Pick up a Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker at Amazon and save $80.

Credit: Zojirushi

