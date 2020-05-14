Zoom call: Physician to share journey of research into dementia

news, local-news,

Last year Launceston physician George Razay published a study that changed the way doctors around the world diagnose dementia. Now, Dr Razay is bringing his research to the people in a series of free public presentations aimed at raising awareness and hope. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania My Personal Journey into Dementia Research will offer “the reflections of a man through his research and a personal investigation into the highs and lows of human nature”. Hosted online, Dr Razay said he wanted to highlight his work of the past 20 years by starting at the very beginning. “I am a full-time physician, but alongside that I have always been doing research as well,” he said. “I always thought, I want to start giving something back to the community – what I’ve been doing for 20 years – and put it all together from the beginning. “I thought wouldn’t it be lovely to highlight the journey into the life of this research and what the impact has been on our approach to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Where we identify risk factors, which are now actually recognised internationally.” IN OTHER NEWS: Dr Razay’s research, the results of a decade-long study based on 408 participants recruited in Northern Tasmania, was published in the prestigious British Medical Journal Open in December. Idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus is one of the few potentially treatable causes of dementia, however it is difficult to diagnose. With many often misdiagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or vascular dementia, Dr Razay’s study led to a diagnostic tool to help doctors diagnose INPH and then treat with a shunt surgery. With the stigma around dementia starting to shift, Dr Razay said it was important the wider community were kept informed on the progress of treatments. The first of three weekly online presentations will take place on Sunday, May 17 and cover the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. While the COVID-19 pandemic meant he could no longer tell his story face-to-face, Dr Razay said he hoped the online approach would help get his message to a wider audience. “This is a way for me to also say thank you to patients in the community,” he said. “You don’t realise how much Launceston is actually aware of dementia. “People ask ‘how do you find all these patients who will accept shunt surgery’. But I don’t think the community looks at it like ‘oh well, there isn’t much we can do about it’. “People want to do something. We have seen the attitude and the stigma around it change. “It’s no longer ‘oh I’m sorry, there’s nothing we can do for you’. There is now some hope.” Dr Razay’s presentation will start at 7.30pm, via Zoom, meeting ID: 878 1179 6325 and is open for anyone to join. “I am giving this to everyone. Not just medical practitioners or health workers, this is actually for the whole community,” he said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/5f1baf90-812c-44f5-8bff-c79ec1a51ee3.jpg/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg