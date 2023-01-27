Zoom enters the conversational AI arena

Zoom is getting into the conversational AI arena with the launch of Zoom Virtual Agent.

The chatbot solution aims to improve how businesses assist their customers and employees by delivering fast and highly-personalised responses.

“Every leader I speak to is seeking dual outcomes from their CX technology: superior omnichannel resolutions for their customers and an improved bottom line,” said Mahesh Ram, Head of Digital Customer Experience at Zoom.

“Imagine being able to deliver fast, accurate resolutions in 50 percent or more of your self-service interactions just weeks after launching.”

Zoom Virtual Agent works across both the web and mobile and relies on proprietary AI and machine learning technology to accurately interpret what customers or employees are asking.

“The tools and approaches for delivering conversational intelligence applications continue to improve, making it even easier for brands to deliver cost-effective self-service solutions that provide real value to their customers, while significantly reducing the cost of service,” commented Max Ball, Principal Industry Analyst at Forrester.

Zoom’s chatbot solution does not require extensive coding and claims to integrate seamlessly with various CRM, chat, and contact centre platforms. Of course, Zoom says it “shines” when used as part of its Zoom Contact Center solution.

The chatbot crawls and learns from an enterprise’s knowledge bases and FAQs to promptly deliver responses.

Built-in analytics highlight where knowledge bases are lacking so they can be updated to improve the experience going forward.

“We’ve always enjoyed working with Mahesh and team, who helped us level up our support with self-service rates that exceeded our expectations,” said Marissa Morley, CX Tools Specialist at SeatGeek.

“We’re excited to see what that same team has done with the new Zoom Virtual Agent.”

(Image Credit: Zoom)

Want to learn more about AI and big data from industry leaders? Check out AI & Big Data Expo taking place in Amsterdam, California, and London.

Explore other upcoming enterprise technology events and webinars powered by TechForge here.