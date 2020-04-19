Zoom is Working With The Government of India to Solve Security Issues With Popular Video Call App

Zoom is a bit of a conundrum these days. It is incredibly popular, and yet it remains in the news for what are considered are significant privacy issues with the video meetings app. The company has now confirmed that it is in conversation with the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India on the specific security issues that saw the Home Ministry restrict the use of Zoom for all government video meetings. Harry Moseley, the Chief Information Officer at Zoom has confirmed that the company is also working on adding actual end-to-end encryption to further secure video calls.

Earlier, the government has not only restricted the use of Zoom for its own video meetings, but also issued an advisory which confirmed that Zoom video chats were not secure, for personal or professional use. The Government of India’s Cyber Coordination Center, or CyCord, and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) have issued advisories. Zoom is now redirecting its focus on enhancing the security features in the app, according to Moseley who spoke with CNBC-TV18. He says that the entire engineering team is now working to enhance the security controls in the app.

The company has also shared some data on the usage numbers. Zoom says their video meeting platform now has 200 million users as of March, up from 10 million in December. The company says their app is meant for large companies, enterprises, educational institutions and governments. They also say that more than 90,000 schools use Zoom across 25 countries. Moseley insists that Zoom always had the security features and controls in place, and it is simply looking to elevate them now. They are also providing more controls to video meeting administrators.