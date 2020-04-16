Zoom platform unsafe, says Centre; issues guidelines on secure use

The government on Thursday said that the Zoom Meeting platform is not safe and issued an advisory on its secure use. The advisory also stated that the platform is not for use by government officers/officials for official purposes.

“The document makes reference to earlier advisories of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) and states that Zoom is not a safe platform. The guidelines have been issued to safeguard private individuals who would still like to use the platform for private purposes,” Cyber Coordination Centre (CyCord), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said in a statement.

The broad objective of the advisory is to prevent any unauthorised entry into a Zoom Conference Room and prevent an unauthorised participant from carrying out malicious attacks on the terminals of other users in the conference, it said.

The statement said that individuals and organisations may also refer to the advisories by Cert-In published on February 6 and March 30. These advisories are also available on Cert-In website. And, those private individuals who still would like to use Zoom for private purpose should follow the guidelines.