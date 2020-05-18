Zucchini Lasagna With Dairy-Free Mozzarella

My dinner time routine undergoes a sort of transformation when I cook Italian food. I set aside my usual rushing to get food on the table, and find myself turning on some tunes, pulling out my good dishes, and it even feels as though I’m suddenly chopping, mixing, and spicing with a bit more authority.

Italian cuisine has a romantic quality. that makes me slow down and savor the details, and for me, nothing captures those old-school flavors quite like lasagna.

When health issues forced me to change my diet and become gluten and dairy free, I thought my lasagna dreams were a thing of the past. Fortunately, we were in the wake of a zucchini revolution. It all started with zucchini bread, and next thing you know we’ve got zucchini noodles, zucchini ravioli, zucchini chips and the list goes on. Well I’m here to tell you there’s yet another zucchini-fied dish out there that won’t disappoint. This healthy gluten and dairy free zucchini lasagna is the comfort food you need right now.

While you may not even taste the zucchini because of its neutral flavor, it makes up the backbone of this recipe. By slicing the zucchini into thin ribbons, it provides excellent structural support for all of the other delicious, gooey layers. Plus, these vegetables are rich in Vitamin C and magnesium and low in carbs, making them a lighter substitute for pasta.

Aside from its deliciousness, another one of lasagna’s winning qualities is that there are no hard and fast rules to the layering. Feel free to get creative, but after making this recipe a few times, I’ve found that 4 medium zucchini is usually enough to cover all of the layers this recipe calls for.

Once you’ve sliced and dried all of the zucchini, the rest of this recipe is a breeze. Next you’ll whip up a classic, hearty bolognese with ground beef and tomato sauce that’s delicious even on it’s own. Some prefer to make their sauce from scratch, but I took a shortcut and opted for my store-bought fave, Rao’s, since this recipe is already a bit more involved. The homemade pesto is the real secret sauce here, and I usually end up with enough to have leftovers for the week. This easy pesto recipe calls for about two cups of basil, but if you don’t have enough you can sub a little bit of spinach or kale in there as well.

The dairy-free cheese fooled even my most devout cheese-loving friends, and they could not believe this dish was completely cheese-less. However, feel free to use real cheese if that’s your jam, because really any type could work here. I went with a cashew-based mozzarella copycat from Miyokos, and topped with some plant-based parmesan from Whole Foods.

This lasagna is filled with hearty, flavorful ingredients that will satisfy all of your comfort food cravings. It makes enough to feed up to six people, but four of us devoured it all in one sitting. If you’re looking for easy, healthy dinner ideas, this one is totally worth it. Scroll on for the recipe!