Zuddl partners with Walls.io to leverage user generated content for B2B Events

Zuddl, a unified events and webinars platform has partnered with Walls.io to help B2B brands leverage user-generated content to create engaging experiences for attendees using social walls.

SAN FRANCISCO and HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Zuddl, a unified events and webinars platform company with a presence in USA, UAE, and India, has partnered with Walls.io to offer social walls for user generated content within their platform. Attendee generated content at events can now be directly streamed on social walls, embedded on websites, and leveraged in multiple other ways.

“One of the most important pillars of any event is the user generated content. Zuddl’s integration with Walls.io will encourage attendees to create, share, and interact with each other via social walls leading to better engagement”, said Bharath Varma, CEO and Co-founder of Zuddl.

User generated content (UGC) has evolved from being a growth engine for only B2C brands to an important facet of B2B decision making across the buyer’s lifecycle. UGC from events and webinars lend credibility and social proof, and act as trust signal for sponsors and attendees. According to State of UGC 2021 report, 93% of marketers agree that consumers trust content created by customers more than content created by brands.

“We’re excited to join forces with industry-leading event platform Zuddl! Together, we’re empowering customers to boost engagement of virtual, hybrid and in-person audiences with user-generated content beyond social media”, comments Michael Kamleitner, CEO and Founder of Walls.io.

About Zuddl

Zuddl is a unified event platform, which helps enterprises design immersive branded experiences. Large organisations across the world such as Google, Microsoft, Highspot, Stackcommerce, NAMIC, HBA and others trust Zuddl to host their events and webinars. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.zuddl.com

About Walls.io

Walls.io is an all-in-one social wall solution that allows marketers and event planners to collect, curate, and display user-generated content in an easy-to-customise feed. With Walls.io, you can collect content from multiple social media platforms, let your audience post directly on the wall, and add custom posts or a photo booth integration. Walls.io is trusted by the world’s leading brands, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, etc. For more information about the company, please visit http://For more information about the company, please visit [http://www.walls.io

Media Contact

Ketan Pandit, Zuddl, 91 9881127137, ketan@zuddl.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Zuddl