1,000,000 Gen Alphas Have Cloned Themselves Using AI on Sendit

Sendit Thinks Every Human Will Have Their Own Personalized AI by 2030

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Iconic Hearts, the company behind the leading social networking app Sendit, today announced that 1 million Gen Alpha users have cloned themselves using artificial intelligence. Sendit is creating the next gen way to understand the people around us using AI. Information about humans will no longer require an online scavenger hunt, but instead will be accessible through a friendly chat with an AI that knows them inside and out.

This new AI tool on the Sendit app is like having a personal guide to the hearts and minds of the people around you, making our relationships richer and more meaningful. Whether you’ve wondered about your friend’s favorite song, or what your coworker likes to do over the weekend, Sendit gives you a direct line to the answers, without the awkward interactions.

Having your own AI is like having a personal ambassador that can share your story, preferences, and perspectives with the world, even when you’re not there to do it yourself. Your AI can help friends pick out the perfect birthday gift for you, suggest a new book to a family member, or recommend your favorite restaurant to a neighbor.

“We’re constantly exploring new ways to help our community understand the people around them,” said Hunter Rice, founder & CEO of Iconic Hearts. “In the future, search queries about people won’t occur on a general search engine like ChatGPT, but instead on individual AI’s operated and monitored by their owners.”

These AIs are not intended to replace people, but instead work alongside them. Sendit users have full ownership and control over their AI, allowing them to verify, edit, and delete answers at any time.

Sendit AI has not only been adopted by the everyday teen, but has also been a popular tool for celebrities to engage with their online communities. Creators like Bryce Hall, Anna Shumate, and Skai Jackson have joined the platform to amplify themselves given the time constraint to interact with their audience.

About Sendit:

Sendit is a product developed by Iconic Hearts, Inc., the leading Gen Alpha app developer behind prominent social apps including Noteit, Starmatch and Locksmith. Iconic Hearts is building the home for the new generation to meet, laugh, tell secrets, celebrate, and keep friendships for a lifetime. Currently, the app has over 1.4M reviews on the App Store with a 4.8 rating and over 5M downloads on Google Play , making it the top Gen Alpha social networking app available. The company is based in Culver City, California, and was founded by Hunter Rice in 2019. The company’s mission is to become the primary destination where every social interaction for Gen Alpha can happen. For more information visit: https://iconichearts.com/ .

Media contact:

Anna Thornton

374576@email4pr.com

3605848354

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-000-000-gen-alphas-have-cloned-themselves-using-ai-on-sendit-302090346.html

SOURCE Iconic Hearts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

