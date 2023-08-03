17SING'S 8TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT BEGINS, MILLION FANS SING MILLIONS OF BLESSINGS

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At noon on July 11th, in order to celebrate the 8th anniversary of the 17sing, the official held a two-month anniversary celebration.15 events such as “Annual Live League”, “Band Star Voice Generation”, “17sing 8th Anniversary Celebration Party” have been established to celebrate with tens of millions of users, celebrities and anchors.

At this moment, 17sing released the topic sharing activity of “8th Anniversary of 17sing, Thank you for being with us.”, in order to collect users’ experience of using it for many years. Once the event was released, many loyal users participated in expressing their feelings and wishing 17sing a happy eighth birthday. Up to now, more than a thousand users have participated, and the work reached more than 1 million total plays.

Regarding the affirmation and achievements of 17sing’s users in the past eight years, David, marketing Director of 17sing, expressed his feelings: “Since 17sing launched eight years ago, I have always hoped to create a social environment that uses music to communicate. In this process. We have found a lot of like-minded partners, good friends who love music like us, appreciate music, and have the courage to express themselves. In the future, we will not only continue to introduce new function to make 17sing more interesting, but also develop more that can effectively help everyone ‘sing better’ function. We also invite everyone to witness each other’s ‘infinite possibilities’ with us on the occasion of the eighth anniversary.”

The following is the real feedback from users

Xiaowenshou (UID: 477515): I used to love to draw and hum songs, and because I used this free singing app, I can sing whenever I want, and I can also practice my singing voice. My voice few years ago was really different from what it is now, and because of the live streaming function of the 17sing, I started my dream of being able to teach people to draw.

Yaya Lezheng gong (UID: 6554615): It’s been 4 years, neither long nor short! On the 17sing, it is really precious to meet so many good friends who like to sing and perform!

Ha MV Chengxi Aaron∞ (UID: 5263822): Time flies, and the eighth anniversary has come in a blink of an eye. Happy 8th birthday to 17sing! This also means that I have been singing for eight years! ! I never thought it would take so long. I thought I just wanted to sing in 2015. After finding the 17sing, I downloaded it and sang it. I’ve been using it ever since.

Moon Sea(UID: 2804090): On July 14, 2016, I joined the 17sing family. After several years, with everyone’s company, I feel the colorful world in 17sing, and life is wonderful! When I put on the birthday headgear for the 8th anniversary, I also wear the joy of the anniversary!

About 17sing

In 2015, 17sing was launched in Taiwan, and quickly expanded to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore and other Chinese-speaking markets, and is deeply loved by young music fans in the Chinese-speaking group. And when users are singing, they can not only adjust their vocalizations and improve their singing skills through “AI scoring”, but also use the template function to adjust their music video to make their works more beautiful. In addition, 17sing also uses the big data function to collect popular songs on the entire network, and base on the user’s karaoke habits, provide the most suitable personal karaoke playlist for the user, so as to solve the user’s troubles in song selection. 17sing is not only a singing app, users can also share their music and mood in the “community group”, meet friends who also love music, communicate with each other and enjoy the fun of singing together.17sing truly achieves both singing songs and making friends!

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/17sings-8th-anniversary-event-begins-million-fans-sing-millions-of-blessings-301892775.html

SOURCE 17Sing APP

