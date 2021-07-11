20 amazing gadgets your dog can’t live without

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Dogs have been friends, therapists, and cuddle buddies for us for the past year — and let’s admit it, we’re suckers for a new gadget for our four-legged friends. We’ve rounded up 20 of the best to keep your dog (and you) entertained this summer. (And the best part is, while we’ve used list prices here, almost all of these were on sale at the time of writing.)



These gloves give your good boy a massage while you bathe him — and are made from eco-friendly silicone.



This set of clippers just for dogs and cats is a safe, effective way to trim your pet’s fur in the summer — and the low-noise motor helps keep your pet from panicking, too.



OK, maybe a dog paddling pool isn’t quite a gadget, but it’s adorable — and an inexpensive way for Fido to cool off in the summer heat.



This brush removes loose hair up to 95% by getting deep into the undercoat of your dog’s thick fur. To clean it, just press the button to retract the pins (don’t worry, they don’t scratch your pup) and wipe it clean.



If you prefer to DIY your pup’s pedicures, this set includes everything you need to delicately trim their nails — and it’s low noise so your dog won’t be disturbed by the sound of it, either.

Use positive reinforcement to train your pup — this clicker and whistle combine two of the most popular (and proven) dog training products in one handy device, complete with a wrist strap.



This automatic feeder will keep your dog happy while you’re out of the office or away for the evening.



While this might be more entertaining for you than your dog, this 1080p full HD camera allows you to monitor your pet from your phone — and you can use the app to toss a treat to your dog from afar. If you’re worried about security, a sensor picks up on your dog barking and sends you an alert, too.



These easy-to-use bells help your dog communicate when they need to go outside — just put them nearby doors and they can hit the top with their paw to make the bell ring.



Made for small dogs as well as cats, this handy feeder can be a huge help if you’re away from home a lot of the day. It’s more advanced than other food dispensers, with six compartments that hold wet and dry food as well as snacks, treats, and medicine.



The electronic version of the dog doorbell is tricked out with four volume adjustments, 20 tunes, four light modes, and a mute mode — and it can be used indoors and outdoors so you know when your pets need to go out and when they need to come back. It’s self-powered too, so you don’t have to worry about batteries or charging.



Little pups need protection in the car, and this durable dog seat belt can keep your dog protected from sudden braking. The leach expands from 22 to 31 inches and can swivel to adjust to your dog’s position, whether it’s sitting up or stretching out.



These shoes help protect your pet’s paws from hot pavement in the summer — and they also make great booties to keep them from sliding around on hardwood floors.

Let Fido cool off during hot summer days on this airy mesh bed — thanks to the slight platform structure and material, it’ll help keep air flowing around your dog. It comes in two sizes for medium and large dogs.

If you know something has happened somewhere, but you’re not sure what or where, this blacklight flashlight can help you locate pet urine on carpets, rugs, and fabric quickly.



Not just for water, this dispenser can also hold food at the same time, so you can keep your dog hydrated and fed during a long hike. The poop shovel attaches to the cup until you’re ready to use it (and then bring a bag with you for after), so it’s everything you need for a day out in one.



Keep an eye on the weather conditions for your four-legged friend with this app and sensor combination. Peel and stick the monitor where it makes the most sense for your pet, and with a subscription (not included) you’ll receive alerts to your smartphone or email when the weather conditions aren’t ideal for your dog. It doesn’t just measure temperature but humidity and heat too, so you can get the full picture for your dog’s comfort.



If you really just can’t with dog poop, this gadget gives you almost two feet of distance between you and their, uh, output — and you only need one hand to use it.



If your dog is really into chewing up things you cherish, distract them with this toy. It makes a squeaky sound when your dog gnaws on it, and sticks on the floor to provide them with maximum resistance as they put its “indestructible” billing to the test.



This mental exercise toy for dogs helps keep your pup’s brain sharp by giving them interactive puzzles to solve before they can get their treat — and if that’s not an incentive for good boys, what is?