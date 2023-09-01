2023 Energy and Mines Ministers' Conference Concludes in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 1, 2023 /CNW/ – Federal, provincial, and territorial ministers met in Quebec City, Quebec, from August 30 to September 1 at the annual Energy and Mines Ministers’ Conference (EMMC).

The meeting was co-chaired by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec’s Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec’s Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, who put forward a programme under the theme Driving the Green Economy Through Innovation, Technology and Diversification in the Energy and Resource Sectors.

Ministers shared perspectives on issues in the energy and mining sectors most important to their respective jurisdictions. In the energy sessions, ministers discussed conditions for achieving reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy systems, energy security, as well as sector-based strategies for a lower-carbon future. The mining sessions focused on strengthening the mining sector through sustainable development that will be accelerated by regulatory efficiency and certainty between jurisdictions. There was also a focus on the investments necessary to leverage the critical minerals deposits across the country that will drive a cleaner economy to see benefits for all Canadians, including Indigenous peoples and northern-most communities.

Before the official start of the EMMC, ministers and delegates attended two panel sessions discussing the implementation of cleaner technologies, as well as labour recruitment and retention.

At a distinct and prior meeting, ministers heard from Indigenous community leaders on energy and mining projects currently underway in their respective communities, and also discussed how cleaner technologies can help ensure energy security in Indigenous communities.

Ministers were then joined by Wendy Franks, industry expert and member of the Canada Electricity Advisory Council, who discussed broader energy trends and key opportunities and challenges for Canadian investments in the energy and natural resource sectors.

Ministers were also joined by Jean-Denis Charlebois, Chief Economist at the Canada Energy Regulator, to discuss Canada’s energy future and views on building a sustainable-growth economy.

Collectively, federal, provincial, and territorial ministers, with respect for each order of government’s roles and responsibilities, remain committed to working with Indigenous partners, and stakeholders to promote the economic opportunities presented by vast natural resources in Canada, and to build a lower-carbon future across the country.

The next EMMC will be co-chaired by the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta in July 2024, and hosted in Calgary, Alberta.

Quotes

“I thank all provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners for the productive discussions at this year’s meeting of energy and mines Ministers. I will continue to work with partners to ensure that the economic opportunities associated with the shift to a low-carbon economy benefit every region of Canada. This includes by developing our critical minerals responsibly and by modernizing our energy systems to deliver clean, affordable and reliable power everywhere. With hard work and strong collaboration, Canada can succeed in the global race to net zero. This will continue to be my focus going forward.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“Quebec’s subsoil contains critical and strategic minerals that are essential to transportation electrification and the decarbonization of the economy. The Quebec government is firmly committed to ensuring the harmonious development of mining to address the growing demand for specific minerals while maximizing the positive impacts for society. I was delighted to be able to discuss these issues with my fellow ministers.”

Maïté Blanchette Vézina

Quebec’s Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie−Îles-de-la-Madeleine Regions

“Québec’s leadership in renewable energy and in the energy transition is a source of great pride. Québec is on the way to becoming the first carbon-neutral state in North America, and it is our green energy sector that will stimulate our economy while decarbonizing it.”

Pierre Fitzgibbon

Quebec’s Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic

Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region



Quick Facts

The Energy and Mines Ministers’ Conference (EMMC) is an annual meeting of federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for energy and mining. Participants discuss their respective priorities and opportunities for collaboration in energy and mining development across the country.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

