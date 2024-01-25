2024 SUBARU SOLTERRA UPDATED WITH FASTER CHARGING, NEW FEATURES, NO PRICE INCREASE

Improved charging performance; high-capacity lithium-ion battery charges from 10% to 80% as quickly as 35 minutes

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Subaru of America, Inc. announced today pricing on the enhanced 2024 Subaru Solterra all-electric SUV with several new features to improve comfort, driver safety, and versatility – all without increasing the price over the previous year.

The 2024 Subaru Solterra is available in Premium, Limited, and Touring trim levels and has a starting price of $44,995 MSRP before applicable federal, state, or local tax credits. The 2024 Solterra will qualify for applicable federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for some owners.i

For 2024, the all-electric SUV’s upgrades include a redesigned steering wheel with regenerative braking force paddle switches, improved charging performance thanks to more efficient battery conditioning, and standard roof rails with a static load capacity rated up to 700 pounds – ideal for a rooftop tent – and a dynamic load capacity of up to 176 pounds. At the heart of every Solterra is Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and Subaru StarDrive® Technology, which delivers smooth, linear output from dual electric motors placed on the front and rear axles that deliver 249 pound-feet of torque.

All Solterra models are equipped with Dual-Function X-MODE® with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes with Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for enhanced performance in low-grip and off-road conditions. Every Solterra includes 8.3 inches of ground clearance for genuine off-road capability – a Subaru hallmark and best in class among small electric SUVs – and standard Active Cornering Assist and Vehicle Stability Control for better on-road stability and handling.

The Solterra’s high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack includes plenty of usable daily range with improvements to its fast-charging capabilities. New for this year, the 2024 Solterra can replenish its battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 35 minutes, with a state of charge indicator displaying the estimated time to 80% or 100%. Thanks to an upgraded battery conditioning system, the 2024 Solterra can charge at temperatures below freezing significantly faster than its predecessor, up to 80 minutes faster in certain conditions. With thousands of available, accessible public charging stations, and DC fast-charging, charging the Solterra away from home is now quicker and easier. At home, the Solterra offers affordable Level 1 or Level 2 charging compatibility.

The 2024 Solterra debuts all-new Subaru EyeSight® advanced driver-assistance features not yet found on other Subaru vehicles. New for this year, the Solterra can travel in its lane at speeds up to 25 mph with only driver supervision, including stop-and-go traffic. The 2024 Solterra can also change lanes on command by activating a turn signal, and the addition of Front Cross Traffic Alert makes pulling into an intersection safer by alerting the driver of potential collisions. What’s more, Blind Spot Monitors, Rear Camera Detection with Pedestrian Warning, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Lane Tracing and Road Sign Assist, plus the newly added DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System all help to keep driver and passengers safe on the road.

In 2023, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Subaru Solterra with its TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation, its highest honor, and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration gave the Solterra a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score.

For added convenience, the Solterra is available with a 12.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen for infotainment, with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. The 2024 Solterra includes five USB charge points: one USB-A and two USB-C connections for front-seat occupants and two USB-C charge points for rear-seat riders. A wireless phone charger is included on Solterra Limited and Touring trim levels.

2024 Subaru Solterra Premium

The well-equipped 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium starts at $44,995 MSRP and includes an impressive list of standard features for convenience and comfort, including the newly standard Subaru EyeSight® technologies and added roof rails. Solterra Premium is equipped with 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, SiriusXM satellite radio (including 4-month trial subscription), Bluetooth connectivity, and SUBARU SOLTERRA CONNECT™ vehicle services for safety, remote access, service, available cloud-based navigation, and Wi-Fi with a complimentary free-trial subscription. The connected-vehicle services also include Remote Climate Control, Remote Lock/Unlock via smartphone, and more.

For increased comfort and versatility, the Solterra Premium includes Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, heated front seats, windshield wiper deicer, heated sideview mirrors, LED headlights (multi-beam low and single-beam high), rear seat reminder, and a 7.0-inch LCD combination meter.

2024 Subaru Solterra Limited

Building on Solterra Premium’s roster of standard features, Solterra Limited goes further with a menu of standard equipment for $48,495 MSRP. Among those features are a 12.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio (including 4-month trial subscription), available cloud-based navigation, Harman Kardon® 576-watt-equivalent premium audio system with 11 speakers, and wireless smartphone charging pad. Solterra Limited also adds 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat, power rear gate, rain-sensing wipers, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, LED fog lights, a new heated steering wheel, and StarTex® trimmed interior upholstery.

To further support drivers, the 2024 Solterra Limited includes a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor that provides an overhead view of the vehicle for better maneuverability while parking. Advanced Park goes further with a parking assist feature to help park the Solterra (parallel or perpendicular) using the EV’s sensors and cameras.

2024 Subaru Solterra Touring

Solterra Touring trim level builds on the Solterra Limited with more equipment to make the all-electric journey more comfortable and stylish. Solterra Touring starts at $51,995 MSRP.

The range-topping Solterra Touring adds a gloss black hood accent, panoramic glass moonroof with power sunshade, front and rear LED footwell lighting, newly standard ventilated front seats, a digital rearview mirror with view position adjustment with Homelink® and camera washer, and smart key access on all five doors. Dynamic two-tone exterior color configurations are exclusive to Solterra Touring models as well.

With the purchase or lease of a new Solterra, owners will also receive up to 10 days of Subaru Just Drive Rental at no charge from their participating Subaru retailer. The program allows owners to rent various Subaru vehicles through participating Subaru retailers.

2024 SUBARU SOLTERRA Model/Trim MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery ($1,345ii) Solterra Premium $44,995 $46,340 Solterra Limited $48,495 $49,840 Solterra Touring $51,995 $53,340

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company’s vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

i State tax credit and incentive details are provided for informational purposes only. This information does not constitute tax or legal advice. Any available credits apply only on the original purchase of a qualifying vehicle and are not available in a lease transaction. All persons considering use of available tax credits should consult a tax advisor to determine eligibility based on their specific tax situation. Tax credits are subject to various limitations not within Subaru’s control and are subject to change without notice.

ii Destination and Delivery charges in Alaska $1,495.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Aaron Cole

Product Communications

720.231.0809

acole1@subaru.com

