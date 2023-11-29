32 Million Metric Tons of CO2 Expected from Delivery Vehicles This Holiday Season, Enough to Fill 7 Million Olympic-Sized Swimming Pools

Electrification of Delivery Fleets Could Significantly Cut Emissions, Electrada CEO Suggests

CINCINNATI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the holiday season approaches, Electrada, a leader in fleet electrification solutions, projects that middle- and last-mile delivery vehicles will emit an estimated 32 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). This volume is equivalent to filling seven million Olympic-sized swimming pools, highlighting a significant environmental concern.

From Black Friday to Christmas Eve, over 6.8 million Class 3-8 vehicles, ranging from vans to long-haul tractor-trailers, will traverse America’s roads. Their combined daily CO2 emissions will reach approximately 1,010,956 metric tons, totaling an alarming 31,339,636 metric tons over the 31-day holiday delivery period.

An MIT report underscores this impact, noting that just 16 metric tons of CO2 can fill more than three and a half Olympic-sized pools (Source: MIT Climate Portal).

Kevin Kushman, CEO of Electrada, comments, “Many believe that holiday gifts arrive carbon-neutral via Santa and his reindeer. However, reality tells a different story. Understanding the substantial CO2 emissions each holiday season is startling. A feasible solution, which could markedly reduce emissions by next year, involves major delivery companies like Amazon, UPS, and FedEx accelerating their shift to electric vehicles and accelerating their fleet electrification programs. The incentives, approaches, and technologies are available to make this an affordable, risk-mitigated, and realistic path to clean transportation, now.”

This data, sourced from IHS Markit, is based on the average daily miles driven for each vehicle class.

About Electrada

Electrada is a Cincinnati-based developer, owner and operator of electric vehicle infrastructure and related energy assets, serving multiple transportation segments using its unique 360 Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution. Electrada partners with fleets to expertly design and build a 100 percent tailored EV charging solution, covering all of the investment required to deliver an electric fuel solution to your fleet for a decade or longer. Electrada’s 360 CaaS delivers an electric-fueled cost per mile that’s lower than liquid fuel from day one. Our clients just pay for their electric fuel needs – with no disruption to their operations. Electrada, founded in 2020 by energy, mobility, and utility experts, is a BlackRock Real Assets portfolio company established to build and support high-performance EV infrastructure across North America.

