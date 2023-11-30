59th Annual Austin Trail of Lights Kicks Off December 1

Passes to the Iconic Holiday Festival Available Online; Support Foundation with First Look at Night Lights Preview Party

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tickets to the 59th annual Austin Trail of Lights, powered by H-E-B, are available online at www.austintrailoflights.org . While general admission passes to the longest running holiday tradition of its kind in Texas’ capital city are free and open-to-the-public seven out of the festival’s 14 nights, limited quantities of tickets to the annual Night Lights Preview Party (Dec. 1), presented by Broadway Bank, and registrations for the 12th annual Fun Run (Dec. 2), presented by Chuy’s, are also available.

The Trail of Lights Foundation suggests visiting the 2023 Austin Trail of Lights event calendar to see which nights offer free entry and which nights carry an entry fee, and choose from a variety of premium ticket options. Premium tickets serve to help fund Trail operations, the STARS non-profit access program, and free General Admission nights.

Things to Note:

December 8th: 59th Annual Grand Opening hosted by The Trail of Lights Foundation and H-E-B. On Zilker Stage, The Texas Music Scene TV Show will be doing live artist tapings starting at 7pm.

December 9-16th: The Kendra Scott mobile shopping experience is back at Trail of Lights again this year, now with their new western brand, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott.

New Display: A new lighted replica of the University of Texas (UT) Tower will be at the Trail this year. Check it out any night, including on UT Night on December 10.

More shuttles! Now on more nights, catch a ride by getting tickets online . Shuttle Access available December 8-10, 15-17, 19-23.

Sponsors and General Information

Operating entirely with support from sponsors, donations and funds from ticket sales, the Trail of Lights Foundation, in partnership with the City of Austin, would like to recognize H-E-B, Ascension / Dell Children’s, Vista Equity Partners, KXAN, Chuy’s Tex Mex, Perry Homes, Hershey’s, Keller Williams Realty, Inc., Northern Trust, SHI, Kendra Scott, Austin Parks Foundation, Silicon Labs, Broadway Bank, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin Convention Center Department, Love Tito’s, Samsung Austin Semiconductors, and FVF Law Firm.

For more information, visit austintrailoflights.org , follow on Facebook @ austintrailoflights , or on Instagram, @ ATXLights .

About the Trail of Lights Foundation

The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to producing and maintaining the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The single-purpose entity raises funds through donations by individuals and businesses to ensure the event remains accessible to the entire community. The holiday tradition is curated in close conjunction with its long-time partner, Forefront Networks. The Austin Trail of Lights has remained in the top three largest Austin events since the Trail of Lights Foundation adopted the event in 2012.

