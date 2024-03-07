5GAA, Partner Associations Issue Statement on US Department of Commerce's Inquiry into Connected Vehicles

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Our organizations (5GAA, ITE, ITS America, NEMA), representing the full breadth of the U.S. transportation stakeholder community, fully share the Biden Administration’s commitment to ensuring that connected vehicle technologies operate in a way that is safe and secure, and which protects users’ privacy. We applaud the Department of Commerce and Bureau of Industry and Security for recognizing the many benefits of connected vehicles and noting that its recent Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking does not intend to imply that lifesaving technologies such as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications are unsafe for use in the United States. According to the latest estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 42,795 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2022. We continue to face a national crisis of traffic deaths on U.S. roadways, and we firmly believe that V2X technologies, which allow communication between vehicles, infrastructure, and other road users including pedestrians and bicyclists, can dramatically reduce crashes and resulting fatalities. V2X technology can also help advance climate and sustainability goals by increasing traffic flow and efficiency. We reaffirm our continued support for the rapid, widespread deployment of V2X technologies.

We note that all V2X systems have been designed from the outset with privacy and security in mind, and that V2X has been deployed for a wide variety of use cases in states across the country without incident. Our members have worked closely with U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) for several years to proactively develop a robust message security solution for V2X communications. This collaboration has produced a security system that ensures V2X safety messages contain no personal or equipment-identifying information and that utilizes encryption and certificate management methods to limit data collection and prevent unauthorized vehicle manipulation. Privacy and security are also key pillars of our members’ ongoing collaboration with USDOT on the development of a National V2X Deployment Plan. We also note that the supply chain for connected vehicle technology, including V2X direct, is mature, geographically diverse, and not dependent on any particular region or country.

The United States is currently a leader in V2X innovation, but risks falling behind if the government hampers broadscale deployment. We urge the Department of Commerce to work closely with transportation stakeholders to ensure that any resulting regulations that address national security risks are narrowly tailored to minimize unintended consequences or significantly disrupt industry efforts to deploy lifesaving safety technologies.

We look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders on this matter to ensure the safe and effective deployment of V2X technologies.

Download the joint statement here.

Participating associations: 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America), National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA).

About 5GAA

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organization of over 120 members, including leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, mobile operators, semiconductor companies, and test equipment vendors. 5GAA members work together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transport services. 5GAA is committed to helping define and develop the next generation of connected mobility, automated vehicles, and intelligent transport solutions based on C-V2X. For more information, visit our website.

